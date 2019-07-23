 
 
 
S. Sudan accuses Uganda of harbouring rebels in refugee camps

July 22, 2019 (MAGWI) – South Sudanese authorities on Friday last week accused neighbouring Uganda of allegedly harbouring suspected rebels in the refugee camps located within the country.

President Museveni welcomes President Kiir at the State House in Entebbe on 4 April 2019 (Photo Ugandan presidency)

Leaders from both Uganda and South Sudan had met at an inter-border symposium held in Magwi County of South Sudan’s Torit State.

The meeting, official said, was specifically convened to discuss potential security threats and challenges between the two countries.

Speaking at the symposium, Torit State governor, Alberio Tobiolo Oromo claimed they had intelligence information that suspected rebels live in refugee settlements within Uganda from where they coordinate their activities before intensifying attacks in South Sudan.

He cited settlement camps in Adjumani, Kiryandongo and Lamwo as areas where these suspected rebels are allegedly being haboured.

According to Tobiolo, some of these rebels at times disguise as refugees, wear Ugandan army uniforms and launch attacks into South Sudan territories and later retreat back to Uganda as refugees.

The governor appealed to authorities in Uganda to liaise with their counterparts in South Sudan to apprehend the suspected rebels, adding that their activities are a security threat to both countries.

On his part, however, the Magwi county commissioner Bosco Ochola Oringa said suspected rebels recently carried out attacks in villages within the county, causing fear and panic among citizens.

Meanwhile, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), James Nabinson Kidega said Uganda would investigate reports on rebels.

He, however, said that it could be difficult to apprehend refugees and asylum seekers since they are protected by international law.

Kidega, who headed the Ugandan delegation, called for joint efforts to diplomatically resolve the ongoing cross border impasse.

The meeting also recommended strengthening of cross border security mechanisms by the two nations, severe surveillance and constant law enforcement as ways of mitigating challenges.

(ST)

  • 23 July 08:21, by Midit Mitot

    So what? what mind you? rebels has rights to be in other countries camps, it,s their rights be hosted there internationally.

  • 23 July 08:29, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Article 14. Right to Asylum in other Countries from Persecution in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

  • 23 July 08:57, by Landlord

    These leaders occupying offices as governors and so called ministers are not real Equatorians. I don’t understand what kind of cow dung drug given to them that they can not think or have small feeling for there people. Why associating with animalistic behavior. I stopped going to church when the general Archbishop from Jenge. Please don’t associate with Danka at all.

