S. Sudan Okays $25m for new stadium construction

July 22, 2019 (JUBA) - The government of South Sudan has approved $25 million for the construction of a new stadium in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 7 kb
Michael Makuei Lueth (File photo)

Addressing reporters on Friday, information minister, Michael Makuei said the decision was reached during the weekly cabinet meeting.

He said the new stadium, which will be built in Northern Bari area of Jubek county, will accommodate an estimated 15,000 spectators.

“And as soon as situations improve, we will go on to a bigger stadium and be in position to accommodate more people,” he said.

The Chinese government, he said, will fund the new stadium project.

According to the information minister, implementation of the project will be done by the Metallurgical Company of China (MCC).

In April, the South Sudanese government announced that the quantity of crude oil allocated to China for development projects would increase from 10,000 barrels per day to 30,000 barrels per day.

South Sudan has the third largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, but most of its oil facilities were damaged in the conflict that erupted in 2013. Currently it produces 175,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

(ST)

