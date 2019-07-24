 
 
 
Wednesday 24 July 2019

NAS accuses South Sudan army, SPLA-IO forces of attacks

July 23, 2019 (JUBA) – The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) has accused South Sudan government troops and some rebels of attacking its positions in Central Equatoria State on Tuesday morning.

JPEG - 37.1 kb
Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

The attack, allegedly carried out by President Salva Kiir’s militias, Vice President James Wani Igga’s bodyguards and the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) occurred at Lobonok, Karpeto at about 7:30am local time.

“NAS forces fought back heroically in self-defense and repulsed the attackers, forcing them to retreat in disarray with NAS forces following them in hot pursuit,” partly reads the statement from NAS.

“Upon search of the operation ground, eight (8), enemy soldiers were found and confirmed killed and three (3) AK-47 rifles captured in good condition,” it added.

The rebel group further claimed that the enemies reinforced and allegedly sent five extra military land cruisers with soldier from the national security service that are stationed close to NAS’s positions.

“NAS command at Lobonok is expecting more attacks,” it observed.

The Thomas Cirillo-led rebel group, however, vowed to defend their positions should they come under any attack from the enemy forces.

“The motive behind this recent development is that Kiir’s regime is soliciting for a scapegoat for its failing government and its unrealistic peace agreement,” further noted the July 23 statement from NAS.

The spokesperson for the military, Lul Ruai Koang was unreachable.

In September last year, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million.

NAS, in May, renewed calls for an inclusive process instead of injunctions to join the revitalized peace deal which it refused to sign.

The non-signatory group fighting South Sudan military in Equatoria region has held several meetings with mediators from the regional bloc (IGAD), which has refused to open the accord for negotiations.

The mediators say they are only ready to only discuss the modalities of rejoining the revitalized peace accord and its implementation.

(ST)

Comment on this article



