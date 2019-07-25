22 Ugandan police officers honoured in South Sudan

July 24, 2019 (JUBA) – 22 Ugandan police officers have been honoured by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for their contribution towards peace building in the war-torn East African country.
- New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)
The 22 officers from Uganda were in South Sudan for a year carrying out training of South Sudanese police officers in new police techniques.
“United Nations Mission in South Sudan Police Commissioner, Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqua, awarded the Ugandan officers with special United Nations medals as a token of appreciation for their sacrifice, hard work, and perseverance towards building the capacity of South Sudan National Police Force,” partly reads a police statement.
Vuniwaqua, in the statement, thanked Uganda government for sending a team that comprised of 36 per cent women officers.
Part of the work in which these Uganda Police officers engaged in was to provided protection of the civilians in the war-torn nation.
The director for peace support operations at the Ugandan police, AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe, said they sent a team which has knowledge that was tested and have ended the tour duty without any incidents.
“You have interacted with your colleagues from different countries and you have learnt a lot from the best practices and performances. It will definitely go a long way in enriching the police work at home,” said Turyagumanawe.
He added that security problems in one country calls for joint approaches since they may as well affect neighbouring nations.
Since 2004, Uganda police has been involved in peacekeeping mission having been deployed in Liberia, Kosovo, East Timor, Sudan and Somalia.
(ST)
