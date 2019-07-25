Sudan continues to arrest military officers, former officials after failed coup



July 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese military authorities on Thursday continued the arrest campaign of military officers and political leaders of the Islamic Movement and the banned National Congress Party (NCP) after a failed coup attempt announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the suspected military commanders and some NCP figures, the security authorities arrested Ossama Twafiq, a leading member of Reform Now Movement (RNM), and Ossama Abdalla former power minister.

On Thursday evening, former chief of staff Imad Eddin Adawi was arrested raising questions about the reasons for his arrest, especially since he has no political affiliation no personal ambitions.

In the list of the detainees, Tarig Hamza Zain al-Abdi, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sudatel Telecom Group. Tariq was known for his close relations with the popular security, a militia of the NCP that took part in the crackdown on the four-month protests that toppled al-Bashir.

Also, were arrested for a short time before to release them later: Mohamed al-Hassan Abdalla head of Military Industry Corporation and Sadiq al-Rizaqi, a journalist.

Dozens of military and political leaders remain in detention, including Bakri Hassan Saleh former first vice president, Zubair Mohamed al-Hassan head of Islamic Movement, Ali Karti former foreign minister and Kamal Abdel Latif former mining minister, as well as a number of youth and student leaders.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the RNM said the security authorities arrested Ossama Ali Tawfiq and took him to an unknown destination.

The statement condemned Tawfiq’s arrest and called for his release pointing out that his detention violates the constitution and the law.

The Sudanese armed forces announced on Wednesday the details of the aborted coup and revealed the involvement of the army chief of staff and several military commanders as well as former officials.

Also, the authorities spoke about the participation of the organization of the Islamic Movement, but the latter issued a statement denying the charges and called to make public evidence proving it.

(ST)