July 25, 2019 (JUBA) - A joint delegation from the United States and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) met the South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba on Wednesday.

U.S ambassador to Rome Kipp Tom (L) shakes hands with President Salva Kiir as Foreign Affairs minister Nhial Deng Nhial looks on July 24, 2019 (PPU)

South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister, Nhial Deng Nhial accompanied the team for the meeting at State House.

The delegation, the Presidential Press Unit noted, assessed areas affected by conflict and discussed with the country’s leader about providing humanitarian assistance to South Sudan and the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

In September last year, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million.

The U.S ambassador to Rome who is based at UN agencies, Kipp Tom reportedly expressed hopes for peace in South Sudan should the rival parties fully implement the revitalized peace agreement.

On his part, however, the executive director of WFP, Michael Benley said they will work hard to strengthen food security in the country.

An estimated 7 million people in South Sudan are facing acute food shortages, while more than 20,000 are close to experiencing famine, the WFP warned last month.

Meanwhile, Kiir appreciated WFP’s continuous support to the war-torn East African nation.

