July 25, 2019 (JUBA) - The African Union (AU) special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi met South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba Thursday.

JPEG - 48 kb
The African Union (AU) special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi meets South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on July 25, 2019 (PPU)

The minister of youth, culture and sports, Nadia Arop Dudi accompanied the AU official to the meeting at State House.

During the meeting, Chebbi reportedly discussed with the South Sudanese leader what AU has got to offer to the country’s youth.

The AU special envoy on youth, during her visit, also met with different youth clusters in the country and held discussions on challenges affecting them.

She described her visit to the East African nation as a symbol of hope to young people in terms of innovation and youth development.

72% of South Sudan’s 12.4 million population are 30 years old and below, estimates show.

(ST)

