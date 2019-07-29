 
 
 
British troops get service medals for South Sudan mission

July 28, 2019 (JUBA/LONDON) – A total of 160 British troops who were deployed on Operation Trenton in support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awarded service medals.

JPEG - 142.9 kb
British Troops, proudly wearing their distinctive blue UN berets arrives in Juba on 2 May 2017 (UN/Isaac Billy Photo)

The troops, from the 39 Engineer Regiment, were in the war-torn East African country for a six months operation.

The British troops were based in the South Sudan capital, Juba and near two protection of civilian camps at Bentiu and Malakal.

Their work focused on improving facilities for other UN troops, strengthening and securing the civilian camp’s protective fences.

Two more engineering units are set to replace the 39 Engineer Regiment in an operation is expected to end in March 2020.

A team of 14,000 people, among them peacekeepers, police, security and civilian personnel, from more than 60 different countries are currently active in the country as part of the UN mission.

Since July 2011, the UN has been carrying out a mission in the country to protect civilians and restore durable peace in the region.

(ST)

