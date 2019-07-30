July 29, 2019 (CAIRO) - South Sudan will play Equatorial Guinea in the first round of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday.

South Sudan football team play Tusker in Juba, July 2011 (AP)

The matches are set to be played between September 2 and 10.

South Sudan is currently ranked 169th in the latest FIFA rankings while Equatorial Guinea is 30 places above them.

Since becoming a FIFA member in May 2012, South Sudan has failed to qualify for any major international tournament.

According to CAF, 14 teams from the qualification play-offs will join 26 other teams in the group stage, with only five teams advancing to Qatar.

(ST)