 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 30 July 2019

Troika urges immediate implementation of S. Sudan peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 29, 2019 (JUBA) – Members of the Troika (Britain, Norway and the United States) have called for immediate implementation of South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement signed in September last year.

JPEG - 137.2 kb
South Sudan peace partners meet in Addis Ababa to discuss extension of pre-transitional period on 2-3 May 2019 (IGAD photo)

The Troika, in a statement issued Monday, reaffirmed their commitment to the peace process in the war-hit East African nation.

"While there is progress, lack of momentum to fully implement the peace agreement may threaten the successful formation of the transitional government and prospects for the peace process," partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The Troika nations welcomed the decrease in political violence and presence opposition politicians in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Britain, Norway and United States urged South Sudanese parties to redouble their efforts to resolve the most pressing remaining issues, which include ensuring agreed security reforms are delivered, through the mobilization of necessary support.

“For the peace process to remain credible, it is important that the parties demonstrate their commitment to peace and meet the assurances they made in May,” stressed the Troika’s statement.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

But in May this year, the country’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 July 09:27, by Pakuai

    I know some South Sudanese freeloaders would not be happy with this, but l would post it anyway. The government of South Sudan must be very careful this time around. This ’Troika countries’ must not allowed to dig their arses deep into our country and affairs like they were allowed to. We have seen how very dangerous these countries are to our country and our people’s peace. These countries have>>

    repondre message

    • 30 July 09:38, by Pakuai

      slyly appointed themselves as defacto new South Sudan’s masters. And these creeps are not told into their creepy faces to be playing their diplomatic pressure through appropriate diplomatic channels. And when things go wrong again later. Then how lowly informed elders would wake up when the ’state of play’ has already taken deep roots. Yes, these ’troika countries’ have helped South Sudan>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 July 09:49, by Pakuai

        and South Sudanese people during our trying times no doubt about that and did other countries. And that was why the US was given the first priority over other countries to come and invest in South Sudan. But the US turned down that South Sudanese people good will gesture citing lack of infrastructures in South Sudan to come and invest in them. That was precisely true then and still true to day>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 July 09:58, by Pakuai

          These Troika countries have openly been on the sides of the rebels and they have been the reasons why the rebels have been playing games with South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. These Troika countries think that they can rule South Sudan and South Sudanese people indirectly through the ’UN, NGOS, peacekeepers, the IGAD or the AU’>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 July 10:13, by Pakuai

            The government of South Sudan must take radical steps this time. All donations, gifts or humanitarian aids to South Sudan from these Troika countries and other countries must be clearly audited’ and the ’interests attached’ to those donations, gifts and humanitarian aids. No more blatant lies that South Sudan has been given 17 billion US dollars, 4,2 billion US>>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 July 10:23, by Pakuai

              dollars and other murky donations. For a country like South Sudan to re-attach her to another country, a European or American country in any form or shape is absolutely unacceptable. Our South Sudanese freeloaders just don’t know that there are no free things on this planet earth. South Sudanese people did fought all these deadly all our lives to be dependent on other countries.>>>>>

              repondre message

              • 30 July 10:34, by Pakuai

                For those South Sudanese in the know, these Troika countries and their allies project designed toward South Sudan and the South Sudanese people is very dangerous and sinister. They want South Sudanese to be dependent on humanitarian aids, UN, NGOs, peacekeepers indefinitely and their genetically grown corns (maize) or sorghum from the US and her allies would always be given to South Sudanese fools

                repondre message

                • 30 July 10:44, by Pakuai

                  >>>in exchange for oil and other resources. Just like then controversial ’oil for food’ program in Iraq. These are not conspiracies, but simple facts. These Troika countries were the ones keeping their puppets all along in foreign countries purposely to use them as blackmails or bargaining cards over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people---negotiation of TTIPs was intriguingly negotiated over>

                  repondre message

                  • 30 July 10:55, by Pakuai

                    South Sudan and over South Sudanese people by countries our fools often call our allies or uncles. Who says white people give a damn about black people. When we tell some of our lowly informed South Sudanese that African-American in the US have bad blood with white people in that country and so do Afro-Carribeans in the UK. And those African descents helped in building those countries as slaves>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 30 July 11:05, by Pakuai

                      without pay. But if you go to some parts of the US where some African-American lives, you would think, they are living in a third world country. Anyway, our lowly informed South Sudanese fellows, open your damn eyes wide open and stop this bullsh*t of the ’World newest naton’ and let us do something for our own selves and our country>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 30 July 11:54, by Eastern

                        People want feac, feac and feac only......Excuse me for the missing teeth....!

                        repondre message

                        • 30 July 13:07, by Pakuai

                          Eastern,
                          Do you have problems with people missing teeth? Good luck wit chap. Removal of ’6 lower teeth’ is a river-lake Nilotes aged old tradition. Plains and Highland Nilotes removed ’lower teeth’. It is just the ’Europeans tattooed themselves’ or you cloned so-called arabs, Arabs of Arabia ’circumcised their penises or cutout their girls clitoris’. So what are you trying to say about>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 30 July 13:22, by Pakuai

                            "peac, peac, peac only", only troll? Mr. Eastern all that you trolls left with are always to bed others to you trolls view of things. Good luck with that fellows once again with your endeavours. Mr. Eastern, do you know majority of the SPLM/A who blasted your cloned so-called of North Sudan were missing 6 lower teeth? Dr. John Garang>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 30 July 13:33, by Pakuai

                              the late leader of the SPLM/A and others lower teeth were removed. So what are you on about mister? Just trolling as always l guess. Who doesn’t want peace in South Sudan? Eastern, the real problems with many South Sudanese is. They don’t know their enemies. Even our fake PhD doctors often used by our enemies as their ’blackmails and bargaining chips’ over South Sudan and over South Sudanese>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 30 July 13:43, by Pakuai

                                people’ are no one’s, but bunch of lowly educated fools who dabble in magic and superstitions. Those losers have sold themselves and their souls to secret societies of ’illuminati, Ashoka, bones and skull’ and ’commission for foreign relations (CFR)---the US states’ department in other words, Trialateral commission (TC),>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 30 July 14:00, by Pakuai

                                  a subversive group that secretly usurped the powerful organs of the US. And these subversive groups are bankrolled by the ’Rothchilds, Rockefeller, gulf Arab states, and their subsidiary families. The Rothchilds, Rockefeller and their subsidiary families own the most world central banks including the US Reserve Bank, Bank of England and others. They own over 70% of the US, the UK and others TVs>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 30 July 14:10, by Pakuai

                                    and print media, and that why most of the Western world citizenry had been brainwashed with 24/7 propaganda. These families and their subsidiary families own the NATO. And their ultimate aim is ’ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT. Without borders. And this so-called ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT would be ruled in ’Feudalist/Fascist’ like system by the rich and elites of course>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 30 July 14:18, by Pakuai

                                      This so-called ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT was supposed to STARTED HERE IN SOUTH SUDAN because South Sudan is considered to be where people know nothing else but life under NGOS and humanitarian aids. Criminals like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol and other losers have signed up to DIRTY so-called ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 30 July 14:32, by Pakuai

                                        And this is why Mr. Riek Machar wants the UN troops and the so-called ’regional protection force (RPF) to be deployed into South Sudan, Mr. Thomas Cirillo urged the South Sudanese people to run to Neighbouring countries and then go and feed by the UN and the NGOs, Mr. Pagan Amuom went and screamed outside the UN building in New York that the "UN and NGOs take over the governance" of South Sudan>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 30 July 14:45, by Pakuai

                                          Mr. Eastern,
                                          Remember the UN building land in New York was donated to the UN by the ’Rockerfeller family’ and Rockefeller is the chief advocates and funder of ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT. The advocates for the UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom or Thomas Cirillo because they are their influence over South Sudanese and the South Sudanese people and their dirty>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 30 July 14:55, by Pakuai

                                            project over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. Mr. Eastern, the Indians, Bangaledeshis, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Rwandans and others were brought here not for peacekeeping, but come and enforce the so-called ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT scam. All these bullsh*the you often hear from creeps like *Abiy Ahmed, Paul Kagame, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Thabo Mbeki>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 30 July 15:07, by Pakuai

                                              , Barack Hussein Obama and bunch of other secret societies criminals about their so-called "Africa and regional integration" are very dangerous. And the criminals are playing with fire. Mr. Eastern chap, if South Sudanese are told the dirty schemes being plotted over their backs to day. My God, the UN, the UNIMISS and NGOs could be rounded up killed and thrown into the Nile and wait for the>>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 30 July 15:19, by Pakuai

                                                evils behind dirty schemes. But anyway, the whole project will eventually spring to open. And will ’explode pretty badly’ on the evil faces. Some South Sudanese in the know are keeping their own spears sharpen and their arrows and replenish. Because, what the evils are scheming for in our country and over our people isn’t going to end well. The evilsove affairs with our country and our people has>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 30 July 15:26, by Pakuai

                                                  too far and the evils are going to be tackled head-on. The evils have been warned that South Sudan is not part of evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has and will never damn will under the sun. And South Sudanese people are these vermin ’subjects or slaves’ and will never ever will.>>

                                                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)

Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)

My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.