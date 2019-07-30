 
 
 
Sudan’s military reforms security services

July 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling military junta decided to reform the National Intelligence Security Services (NISS) and to change its name to the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

JPEG - 56.8 kb
Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Demblab) GIS General Director. (ST photo)

Recently, several members of the ruling military council repeated they would reform the infamous NISS and limit its activities to the intelligence and counterintelligence activities only.

In a short statement released by the official news agency, SUNA, the Transitional Military Council announced that its chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued the constitutional decree No. (33) to change the NISS name to GIS and amended several articles of the National National Security Act of 2010.

The move comes as there are calls by some opposition forces to disband the whole NISS and to create a new agency. But the TMC and several opposition groups rejected this proposition.

GIS Director-General Lt-Gen Abu Bakr Demblab said that the reform comes in the context of the restructuring the agency and to keep up with the regime change in the country.

The agency has become more professional and participates in the protection of the country and the maintenance of national security under complex threats surrounding the region and the region.

In accordance with the new reform, the GIS reportedly will no longer be authorized to arrest people or carry out search operations.

(ST)

