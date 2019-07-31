UN facilitates dialogue between Misseriya and Dinka Malual

July 30, 2019 (AWEIL) – The Malual Dinka and Misseriya post-migration peace symposium concluded in Aweil East town of Wanyjok with calls for a tri-state conference between Aweil East, Twic and Northern Liech to follow up cases of cattle raids and compensations.

Misseriya leaders waving enthusiastically their cans, while a Dinka woman dancing during the Dinka-Misseriya conference by the end of 2008 in Aweil (photo USAID)

“Our recommendations are very clear,” said William Kolong Pioth, the regional peace coordinator for Northern Bahr el Ghazal region.

“We need to engage with the governors of Northern Liech, Twic, and Aweil East to find a better solution for these border communities,” he added.

The conference, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reported, agreed to compensate the families of six Arab nomads who were killed in a cattle raid in Twic area of South Sudan last April.

“The conference recommended that a blood compensation of 31 heads of cattle should be paid,” further stated Kolong.

The two parties also agreed to share grazing land and water points between the host community of Dinka Malual and the Misseriya.

“The conference was good and peaceful,” noted Hamid Mohamed Al Fadil, a representative of the Misseriya pastoralist community.

He, however, expressed dismay on the slow pace of compensation.

“I am opposed to the procedures of the return process because it is too slow…since April they return only one hundred and forty (140) heads of cows out of more than 1,400,” stressed Al Fadil.

Over the years, competition for land and water have caused long-standing feuds and frequent conflicts between the host farming communities in Aweil East and Twic areas and the visiting herders.

The conference reportedly called on the youth of both communities to conduct sports activities to promote peace and harmony.

“Do not go and sleep with these recommendations,” said William Ater, the acting governor of Aweil East.

He urged participants to implement all resolutions of the conference.

Khalif Farah, the acting head of UNMISS field office in Aweil said challenges exist, while calling for more re-commitment to peace and dialogue.

The symposium, facilitated and supported by UNMISS, attracted over 80 people, including representatives of various civil society groups.

(ST)