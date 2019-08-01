 
 
 
China urges S. Sudan parties to expedite peace implementation

July 31, 2019 (JUBA) – The parties signatory to South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement should speed up its implementation and end the conflict in the young nation, the Chinese embassy said.

JPEG - 37.7 kb
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The embassy, in a statement issued Tuesday, said it fully supports efforts to restore peace and stability in South Sudan, but urged its leaders to put aside personal interests aside and work for the people.

"China sincerely hopes that relevant parties of South Sudan could put the people’s interests above all else, establish confidence in peace, fulfill the commitment to peace, accelerate the implementation of the revitalization peace agreement, and realize permanent peace in South Sudan at an early date," said Feng Bo, a military attaché at the Chinese embassy.

Feng, while speaking at an event to mark 92 years since the Chinese People Liberation Army was founded, said China will continue to support and assist peace and development aspects in South Sudan.

China was one of the countries that officially recognized South Sudan’s independence from neighbouring Sudan on July 9, 2011.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s army chief, Gabriel Jok Riak lauded achievements made by China’s military, vowing to seek more assistance in support of the peace process.

South Sudan descended into civil war in December 2013 with the United Nations estimating that tens of thousands of people have been killed about 4 million displaced both internally and externally.

In September last year, however, the country’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war.

(ST)

