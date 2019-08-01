 
 
 
More four protesters killed in Sudan’s Omdurman

Sudanese march in Khartoum streets calling to try the RSF who killed schoolchildren in El-Obeid on 1 August 2019 (Photo ST)
August 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Four protesters were killed in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman when the security forces used gunfire to disperse a demonstration on Thursday,

The protest rally was part of marches organized by the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) across the country in solidarity with six protesters including five schoolchildren killed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Obeid last week.

The marchers called to hold accountable security forces responsible for the killing.

The pro-democracy medical group Central Committees of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said the "protesters have been killed by live ammunition," as several others were wounded.

The killing took place on the same day where the opposition coalition and the ruling military council are set to resume discussions on the transitional constitutional declaration.

However, officials from the Forces for Freedom and Change said they would not suspend the meeting as it becomes clear that such killing aimed at hindering the power transfer process.

The opposition groups say they need to keep the street mobilised to dissuade the military council or the supporters of the former regime from seeking to delay the power handover process.

In a related development, the security committee of the military council admitted that the schoolchildren of El-Obeid had been killed by RSF troops and confirmed their arrest.

According to a statement released late on Wednesday, the RSF tried to disperse the schoolchildren using sticks and batons, but when the latter throw stones on the security forces, the SRF soldier on their own opened fire on the demonstration.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

