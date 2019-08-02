August 1, 2019 (JUBA) – The Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) chairperson, Amb. Augostino Njoroge has urged South Sudan government to follow through on its pledge of US$100 million for peace deal implementation.
- JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)
Njoroge was speaking at the RJMEC monthly meeting during which participants were briefed on the progress of cantonment.
“One of the key factors influencing the rate of implementation of the critical pending Pre-Transitional tasks is funding,” he said.
“Time is fast running out and a lot still remains to be done”, he added.
The CTSAMVM, according to Njoroge, has reported that majority of the designated sites and barracks have already been verified.
“The JDB [Joint Defence Board] issued orders for all forces to move to the designated cantonment sites and barracks by 31 July 2019,” he stressed.
Njoroge stressed the cantonment’s overall importance to the formation of the revitalized government, making it clear that more work is necessary in to operationalize the cantonment sites.
RJMEC, under the terms of the 2018 peace deal, is mandated to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the accord.
(ST)
