Sudan’s parties to initial agreement on constitutional declaration on Sunday



August 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The military council and the opposition coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have reached an agreement paving the way for the formation of a first government after the ouster of the former regime.

The deal on the constitutional declaration which will serve as a transitional fundamental law in Sudan for three years will be initialled on Sunday ahead of a signing ceremony to be signed within two weeks in presence of regional leaders.

"The two sides have fully agreed on the constitutional document and they are continuing their meetings this evening to discuss technical arrangements for the formal signing ceremony before the Sudanese people and in presence of their friends in Africa and the world," said the African Union Envoy for Sudan Mohamed El-Hacen Lebatt.

Also, the FFC issued a statement saying that they have come close to agreeing on the Constitutional Declaration with the Military Council.

However, the parties will meet again on Saturday to endorse the draft chapter on the peace process which includes matters recently agreed in Addis Ababa between the FFC political and armed groups.

In addition, they will endorse the implementation matrix.

Two opposition leaders and members of the FFC negotiating team, Babikir Faisal and Omer al-Digair told the official news agency SUNA that the agreement will be initialled on Sunday evening, while the date of the signing ceremony will be determined later.

The FFC’s statement announced that the agreement will be initialled on Sunday. Further, several sources said the signing ceremony is expected to be held on 16 August to ensure the participation of regional leaders at the event.

The deal was celebrated by Sudanese who danced and organised spontaneous parties in their neighbourhoods.

During the night of Thursday-Friday, the parties already agreed on most of the articles of the Declaration. So, on the night of Friday-Saturday they the discussions were on few remaining matters concerning the formation of commissions, the status of the army and security forces.

Sudan Tribune learnt that according to the agreement, the constitutional drafting commission and the election commission will be appointed following joint consultations between the Sovereign Council and the transitional government.

Regarding the army, the sovereign council which is the collegial head of state will be the commander in chief of the armies, while the police will be under the control of the council of ministres.

The General Auditor shall be appointed by the government, for the Attorney General he should be picked from the Office of Public Prosecutor.

