August 4, 2019 (MALAKAL) - The seventh batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan organized a lecture about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for Upper Nile University medical students.

The lecture attracted about 100 medical and nursing students.

The TCM expert, Tang Youbin said the use of Chinese medicine has a history of about 2,000 years and it involves various forms of herbal medicine, acupuncture, massage, exercise, and dietary therapy.

The one-day training, he said, was part of efforts by Chinese doctors to promote the use of TCM in South Sudan’s healthcare system.

“When we came to South Sudan, the first thing for us is cross culture. I want to know your culture and you can know our culture and traditional Chinese medicine is one way of knowing our culture,” Tang said Friday.

On his part, however, the Dean of College of Medicine at Upper Nile University, Simon Deng said the training exposed the medical students to various forms of therapies used to treat illness globally.

He said the state-owned university seeks to increase engagements with the Chinese doctors in the areas of capacity building.

“It was a great chance to learn and if there is any possibility of further learning. I will expand my knowledge and bring it to South Sudan,” said Nyikang Andrew Awut, a medical student told Xinhua.

The chairman of the Nursing Students Association at the university, John Akot said the training exposed some of the cultural practices shared between South Sudanese and Chinese communities.

“The lecture was beneficial for me and if I get any chance to learn, I will apply so that I learn more about it,” he said.

Since 2013, Chinese doctors have offered free medical services across South Sudan and also helped build capacity of health workers.

(ST)