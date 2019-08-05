 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 August 2019

Civil Society body condemns violence in Maiwut County

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 4, 2019 (MAIWUT) – A civil society entity has condemned the recent violence between the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) and Ciee-Waw communities in Maiwut County of Eastern Upper Nile state.

PNG - 70.8 kb
The map of Upper Nile state

Several people, South Sudan Civil Society Consortium (SSCSC) said, were injured in clashes that occurred in the rebel-controlled area.

“There is no any justification for armed forces to fight with a civilian population no matter the volatile issues which might be at hand. At this time, efforts must be geared towards restoring shattered lives of the civil population,” the group said in a statement issued Sunday.

“This violence is against the spirit of the South Sudan’s 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and the principles of the international humanitarian law. It also violates right to life” it further stressed.

Meanwhile, the civil society group urges the SPLM/A-IO and any elements of armed Cieewaw to immediately cease any hostilities.

They also called on the SPLM/A-IO chairman, Riek Machar to urgently form an impartial committee with members, including the civil society leaders to investigate the root causes of the conflict in Maiwut and hold both the instigators and perpetrators responsible.

A similar call was made to the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) to send its own ceasefire monitoring team to Maiwut town to also conduct independent investigations to verify facts in order to apportion responsibility over the violence.

“The SSCSC remains vigilant to monitor the situation on the ground, closely works with the parties to the agreement and local communities towards a stable South Sudan,” stressed the statement.

In May, the rival parties involved in South Sudan’s civil war agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government initially planned for May 12.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 August 12:05, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    There is no need for war need, it’s time for peace in South Sudan

    repondre message

    • 5 August 14:40, by Midit Mitot

      Activist Ter Manyang,

      Some elements within Juba especially Cie-waw sons and daughters have injected Cie-waw community with rubbish plan of destroying homes.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)

Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)

My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.