Civil Society body condemns violence in Maiwut County

August 4, 2019 (MAIWUT) – A civil society entity has condemned the recent violence between the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) and Ciee-Waw communities in Maiwut County of Eastern Upper Nile state.

The map of Upper Nile state

Several people, South Sudan Civil Society Consortium (SSCSC) said, were injured in clashes that occurred in the rebel-controlled area.

“There is no any justification for armed forces to fight with a civilian population no matter the volatile issues which might be at hand. At this time, efforts must be geared towards restoring shattered lives of the civil population,” the group said in a statement issued Sunday.

“This violence is against the spirit of the South Sudan’s 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and the principles of the international humanitarian law. It also violates right to life” it further stressed.

Meanwhile, the civil society group urges the SPLM/A-IO and any elements of armed Cieewaw to immediately cease any hostilities.

They also called on the SPLM/A-IO chairman, Riek Machar to urgently form an impartial committee with members, including the civil society leaders to investigate the root causes of the conflict in Maiwut and hold both the instigators and perpetrators responsible.

A similar call was made to the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) to send its own ceasefire monitoring team to Maiwut town to also conduct independent investigations to verify facts in order to apportion responsibility over the violence.

“The SSCSC remains vigilant to monitor the situation on the ground, closely works with the parties to the agreement and local communities towards a stable South Sudan,” stressed the statement.

In May, the rival parties involved in South Sudan’s civil war agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government initially planned for May 12.

