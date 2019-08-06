 
 
 
Colchester troops receive medals for S. Sudan operation

August 5, 2019 (JUBA) – Hundreds of troops, including 15 from Colchester, were on Thursday honored with operational medals for their part in the army’s latest missions in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

JPEG - 32.1 kb
Colchester troops receive medals for overseas operations (Gazette photo)

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, the Royal Anglian Regiment were presented with the medals by the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, for their part in the operations.

Around 80 soldiers from the battalion, nicknamed The Vikings, were deployed to Malakal and Bentiu in South Sudan as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) Operation Trenton.

The regiment’s primary tasks were to base security and force protection for the engineers as they completed a wide range of construction projects, including building a hospital and new roads.

In April, a total of 150 Indian peacekeepers serving with UNMISS received medals of honour for their dedicated service and sacrifice. The medals were given to UNMISS peacekeepers in Malakal during a ceremony filled with parades and performances.

India is the second largest contributor of peacekeepers to UNMISS with more than 2,400 military and police personnel currently deployed for the mission.

Following the crisis which broke out in South Sudan in December 2013, the Security Council, by its resolution 2155 (2014) of 27 May 2014, reinforced UNMISS and reprioritized its mandate towards the protection of civilians, human rights monitoring, and support for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

(ST)

  • 6 August 11:16, by Pakuai

    Good luck to those vermin, they can ’fantasise about their deployment’ to South Sudan, but the vermin have been warn here in South Sudan, we have bad blood toward any evil *White English creep, white Americans, our cloned so-called arabs to North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their so-called Israel attack dog and their creeps in between. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan>>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 August 11:31, by Pakuai

      is not your usual DR Congo, West African countries or former French colonies or so-called British ’Rhodesia countries named after your Cecil Rhode’ criminal Southern Africa who worship white people and whom you creeps often change their elected govermenents and their leaders at whim and replaced them with your low lives who worship you evils>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 August 11:41, by Pakuai

        Watch this evils creeps. You creeps love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and everything that is connected to devil infested *lsland of England, white Americans, cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan, your gulf Arab states financiers, your so-called israelis attack dogs, your UN, your NGOs, your so-called peacekeepers from (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal,>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 August 12:04, by Pakuai

          Sri Lanka, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Rwanda, Kenya and all and these mercenaries the evils shipped into our country on the disguise of their so-called *humanitarian aid, peacekeeping, donations, human rights business scam and their other cheap and intrigues in between* are going to be bomb to near EXTINCTION out of our country and over our people once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM

          repondre message

        • 6 August 12:10, by Pakuai

          Sri Lanka, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Rwanda, Kenya and all and these mercenaries the evils shipped into our country on the disguise of their so-called *humanitarian aid, peacekeeping, donations, human rights business scam and their other cheap and intrigues in between* are going to be bomb to near EXTINCTION out of our country and over our people once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM

          repondre message

          • 6 August 13:47, by Pakuai

            The evils were brought to our country to be resettled just like their Criminals white people in central Kenya of *Nanyuki or Laikipia*, Mombasa in Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, DR Congo, Central Africa Republic (C.A.R), their rubbishes in West Africa who worship these vermin>>>>

            repondre message

    • 6 August 13:44, by Midit Mitot

      Pakuai,

      Don,t forget that South Sudan has become a members of the United Nation on 9 July 2011 and then become AU member on 13 July 2011. South Sudan must comply with the foreign policy/relation that it has signed for.

      repondre message

    • 6 August 13:45, by Midit Mitot

      Pakuai,

      Don,t forget that South Sudan has become a members of the United Nation on 9 July 2011 and then become AU member on 13 July 2011. South Sudan must comply with the foreign policy/relation that it has signed for.

      repondre message

      • 6 August 14:04, by Pakuai

        Mr. Midit Mitot,
        Watch out loser. No wonder you ’near ke Nyantoc’ losers have crowd themselves into these filthy so-called *UNIMISS and NGOs* compounds?! So what Mr. Midiit Mitot?. Our Nuer ke Nyantoc’ fools, your ’lawless and love of other people’ free things’ has gone too far. What about joining the ’UN on 11/07/2011? Idiot? Your UN and NGOs are are enemies losers>>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 August 14:17, by Pakuai

          Korean war was fought by your so-called *UN and their servile servile allies*, Kosovo in former Ugaslavia countries in 1999, gulf war ’one in 1991 and 2003’, and even here next door, Libya was bombed in 2011 with *technical intrigues* by using their so-called *UN and humanitarian* bullsh*ts and th e ’African countries coward like goats being led into the Nile’>>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

