Sudan’s Finance ministry renews commitment to rationalize spending

August 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Finance Ministry has reiterated its commitment to rationalize government spending and strengthen commitment to the fiscal year 2019 goals and directives in controlling and rationalizing spending.
- The Central Bank of Sudan premises (File photo)
In a press statement issued on Monday, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdal-Moniem Mohamed Al-Tayib said the steering items in a number of ministries and government units reduced in recent months in order to rationalize government spending in line with country’s current economic status.
The official further said the Ministry of Finance approved scheduling of disbursement according to the priorities in order to be able to provide the necessary needs, the most important being medicines.
Al-Tayib vowed to improve levels of government spending when the flow of resources increase, stressing the development of the tools used in collecting public revenues of the state, which reflect positively on the active contribution of the general administration of customs, tax chamber and public institutions.
He praised efforts of the Central Bank in providing banknotes and facilitating the timely receipt of all employee dues in cash, revealing efforts and endeavors of the ministry and concerned authorities to provide the country’s need of wheat and medicines and contribution to the stability of electricity.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)
Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)
My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)
MORE