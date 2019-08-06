Sudan’s Finance ministry renews commitment to rationalize spending

August 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Finance Ministry has reiterated its commitment to rationalize government spending and strengthen commitment to the fiscal year 2019 goals and directives in controlling and rationalizing spending.

The Central Bank of Sudan premises (File photo)

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdal-Moniem Mohamed Al-Tayib said the steering items in a number of ministries and government units reduced in recent months in order to rationalize government spending in line with country’s current economic status.

The official further said the Ministry of Finance approved scheduling of disbursement according to the priorities in order to be able to provide the necessary needs, the most important being medicines.

Al-Tayib vowed to improve levels of government spending when the flow of resources increase, stressing the development of the tools used in collecting public revenues of the state, which reflect positively on the active contribution of the general administration of customs, tax chamber and public institutions.

He praised efforts of the Central Bank in providing banknotes and facilitating the timely receipt of all employee dues in cash, revealing efforts and endeavors of the ministry and concerned authorities to provide the country’s need of wheat and medicines and contribution to the stability of electricity.

