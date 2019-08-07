 
 
 
NAS committed to cessation of hostilities deal: spokesperson

August 6, 2019 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) is committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement it signed in December 2017, but reserves the natural right of self-defense, its spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

The holdout group, in a statement issued Tuesday, claimed government forces are planning to launch another military campaign on its positions.

“According to the NAS military intelligence, the SSPDF [South Sudan Peoples Defense Force] is planning to attack NAS positions in the three (3) axis of Jebel Lado and Terekeka on the western bank of the Nile and Mangalla on the eastern bank,” said NAS spokesman, Suba Samuel Manase,

He added. “These planned operations are intended to div rt theattention of the people of South Sudan and the international community, from the government’s failure to deliver services andbring about a just and sustainable peace in the country”.

The official, however, said NAS forces in these locations are closely monitoring the movements of government forces, including their allies and would fight back in self-defense.

Separately, Manase claimed government forces on August 4, randomly shelled an area they suspected to be NAS position in Lowi hills of Eastern Equatoria, killing of two innocent civilians and injuring three others.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebel faction’s claims.

The group also reiterated its commitment to protect the lives, dignity and property of all people in South Sudan and vowed respect the principles of international humanitarian law.

NAS was one of the armed opposition groups that did not signed last year peace deal.

In May, South Sudan’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government initially planned for May 12.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 August 11:23, by Midit Mitot

    NAS spoke person (Mr Manase)

    Juba regime is not intended to implement this revitalized peace agreement, the only thing is, all oppositions must be united well and fight up to the heal, sign-less peace is bearing now.

    repondre message

    • 7 August 11:43, by Midit Mitot

      You can stay healthy if your one part of body being infected, if other opposition like NAS have not involved in this peace process, then we are not in peace, otherwise as citizens, we need the comprehensive peace that will have no relapse.

      repondre message

      • 7 August 12:18, by The Rhino

        Natural rights of self defense!This is very important!NAS warriors will defend themselves with maximum force and fire possible should Kiir and his jienge hoodlums attack their strongholds.We know that this Kiir and JCE gang club are deliberately failing to implement the peace,why,b’cos they still believe in a military success to defeat and overpower all armed oppositions,..wrong!,those days are...

        repondre message

        • 7 August 12:29, by The Rhino

          ..over!Fact is,Kiir Dinka forces are increasingly growing more and more desperate,no money,no food,no nothing.Every time the malnourished jienge rapists are humiliated and heavily beaten,they turn their anger against defenseless civilians.All their atrocities or massacres are internationally/regionally well documented.Dinka forces have a along history of only terrorizing and murdering vulnerable..

          repondre message

          • 7 August 12:33, by The Rhino

            ...civilians.These jienge thugs are the most disgusting bastards in uniforms.Therefore,they must taste their own medicine, full stop!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



