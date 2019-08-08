UN honours Chinese peacekeepers in South Sudan

August 7, 2019 (WAU) - Chinese peacekeepers were on Tuesday awarded for their service at the United Nations Mission South Sudan (UNMISS).

Chinese peacekeepers patrol around the perimeter of UN House in Juba on 27 January 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

At least 331 members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical and engineer detachment received their accolades in Wau State.

The Chinese peace keepers, had among other tasks, reportedly helped to repair some 700 kilometers of roads, reinforced some 3,500 meters of walls and also assisted to level 9,000 square meters of land.

The Chinese medical team reportedly enabled 38 emergency rescue operations and handled over 1,800 patients.

The Chinese troops were reportedly hailed for the professionalism, efficiency, and discipline they demonstrated during their service.

China officially recognized South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011.

Over the years, however, China has financed several development projects in South Sudan, ranging from assisting in the constructing a hospital, roads and provided grants aimed at the development of sectors like agriculture, education, health and water supply projects.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his ex-deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, however, the country’s arch-rivals signed a peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

(ST)