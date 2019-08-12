South Sudan’s Kiir meets investors from Canada, US

August 11, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir last week met investors from Canada and the United States interested in real estate, mining, oil refinery, manufacturing of metals and the country’s financial sector.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir meets an investor at State House in Juba, August 8, 2019 (PPU)

A number of national ministers attended the meeting held in the capital, Juba.

The investors, according to a statement from the presidential press unit, appreciated the president for creating a condusive and friendly environment for investors interested in investing in South Sudan.

On his part, South Sudan deputy head mission to the US, Gordon Buay said the country is peaceful for investors to come and invest in.

South Sudan recently announced that it is seeking to attract international finance to help develop its oil and gas sector during the upcoming third oil and gas conference due in Africa’s newest nation.

South Sudan will host its third annual oil and gas conference in partnership with Africa Oil and Power, focusing on issues like finance, oil field technology and community development from October 28-30, 2019.

South Sudan, which depends on oil production to finance its fiscal budget is currently struggling to increase oil production, months after the signing of the revitalized peace accord in September 2018.

(ST)