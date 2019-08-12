 
 
 
KCB Group seeking to enhance its investments in S. Sudan

August 11, 2019 (JUBA) - KCB Group will boost its investments in South Sudan with the aim of nearly double its individual customers by the end of next year, senior company executive disclosed on Thursday.

JPEG - 33.7 kb
An external view of KCB Buluk branch in Juba, South Sudan. Dec. 7, 2011 (ST)

“Now we are focusing on expanding,” the group’s Managing Director Roba Waqo Jaldesa told reporters in the capital, Juba.

KCB, regarded East Africa’s largest lender by assets, also announced plans to resume operations in the closed branches in South Sudan.

The bank, which operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, shut 12 of its 23 branches in 2016 and 2017 due to a devastating civil war.

“We have enough capital to invest in the market, both in terms of brick and mortar and also technology,” stressed Jaldesa.

The bank, he said, plans to introduce mobile banking and grow its individual-based customers from 122,000 to over 200,000 by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, the head of finance at KCB group, Granton Ndungwa said the financial institution has enough capital to invest in the market.

(ST)

  • 12 August 10:54, by South South

    KCB, everything in South Sudan will go back to normal. KCB is opening new branches, US and Canadian investors meeting with Kiir. Our country is going back to normal. See you soon in Juba.

    repondre message

    • 12 August 12:04, by jubaone

      South South,
      Of course everything plays in Juba, your jiengelands are simply empty grazing lands where the old, sick, dying and cows live. Without Juba, you would be still running naked after cows or yelling loud like wild baboons. Now Juba has made you humans, you can at least eat, sleep in houses and feel proud, idiots.

      repondre message

      • 12 August 19:25, by South South

        jubaone,

        I told you in the past that Juba was nothing in 2005, but shit. It is because of US Juba is something now. Bari are still shitting on the streets in Juba, why?? Their culture, maybe.

        repondre message

  • 12 August 13:01, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    KCB was one of the best Banks in South Sudan. But later on after 2013, it lost its credibility. It was not even able to pay cheques to its customers specially dollars. It’s staff became corrupt. To get your own money from KCB you have to bribe its staff with 10% of the amount you wish to withdraw. Until KCB changes its policies, no customers will go back to it.

    repondre message

    • 12 August 13:34, by jubaone

      Kwacha,
      As long as our own local banks are money laundering houses, KCB remains the only known evil we know. Otherwise, we must keep our monies in "korokoro" saving metal cans and bury them in our backyards. But beware of free wandering jienges, they have good sniffing abilities like police dogs and will dig that out 😂

      repondre message

  • 12 August 17:20, by Eastern

    Folks,

    You are missing something here....KCB and Equity Bank were the TWO CONDIUTS used by SPLA, SPLM and their cronies to drain South Sudan’s petrodollars thanks to UhuRuto’s support from Kenya: Kikuyu (Kenya) and Dinka (South Sudan) people became one and the same in the looting spree...!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



