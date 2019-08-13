 
 
 
S. Sudan activists step up campaign for unity government

August 12, 2019 (JUBA) – A group of South Sudanese activists on Monday began a campaign to ensure the country’s warring parties meet the November 12 deadline agreed upon for the formation a coalition government.

JPEG - 44.6 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C) adresses a press conference together with FVP Riek Machar (R) and SVP James Wani at the State House on July 8, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Grouped under the civil society forum, more than 100 organizations started what they call a 90-day countdown to the formation of the long-awaited South Sudan Government of National Unity (GoNU).

The activist said they collaborate with the church to convince opposition groups that have not signed the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement to ensure they do so within the next three months.

The country’s rival parties, in May, agreed on a six-month extension to implement the next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

Speaking to reporters, Jackeline Nasiwa, the Executive Director for the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice said the civil society groups and the church will form a coalition to engage non-signatories to embrace the agreement within the next three months.

“We need to ensure we reach all the forces that are still holding out and encourage them to be part of the peace process,” she said.

Nasiwa expressed concerns that some parties involved in the peace implementation process could abandon the initiative if the holdout opposition groups fighting the government are not included in it.

The General Thomas Cirilo-led National Salvation Front (NAS) and the South Sudan United Front led by former army chief of general staff, General Paul Malong Awan are the two main armed opposition groups that have not been included in the current peace process.

In September last year, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war. The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

However, under the peace agreement, opposition leader Machar will be reinstated as South Sudan’s Vice President.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup.

(ST)

  • 13 August 09:37, by South South

    Thomas Cirillo and his NAS is just shit. He has no army. He’s very weak. Most of Karo people don’t want to mess up their life a useless person like Thomas. Let him recruit monkeys to fight for him.

    repondre message

    • 13 August 10:37, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      South Sudan,

      You are an idiot. Whether Thomas has forces or not, all we, the peace lovers want is peace. We do not want any general said to be in the bush even if she/he is alone without forces. I’m one of the voices supporting activists for unity government.

      repondre message

    • 13 August 15:57, by The Rhino

      South South,

      Stick your jienge shit deep in your fucking ass bastard!NAS is here to stay, whether you like it or not.You damned idiot seem to forget that it’s not only NAS fighting your rotten Dinka gov’t but many other former army generals, who know your tribal killer Kiir very well.Kiir has permanently destroyed South Sudan.Anybody who still believes that this same Kiir and his evil JCE........

      repondre message

      • 13 August 16:05, by The Rhino

        South South,

        ..tribesmen would somehow bring lasting peace and unity in this country is either damn naive or totally foolish.Those poor activists must think twice and match their hopelessness with the bitter reality on the ground.No one had ever lived or can live in peace with jienges.Only thing that can bring peace to ones community is complete absence of jienges within it.That lasting peace....

        repondre message

        • 13 August 16:18, by The Rhino

          South South,

          ..can only come through GUNs and same brutal language that jienges understand.Not long ago in Wau town,JCE pledged and intended to dislodge legitimate land owners from their territories and give total ownership to their tribal gov’t,this evil plan is real and can be implemented once they set foot down in the name of the fake peace.Careful people!They did so in Madiland,Bariland etc..

          repondre message

          • 13 August 16:27, by The Rhino

            South South,

            ..No,No,No this shit must end.JCE evil tribal plans are well known, but they will never succeed.The big war is pending and lurking around the corner.They will never have peace at our costs,NEVER!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

