 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 August 2019

Egypt wants to host Sudan’s peace talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Leaders of SRF Minnawi meet with National Umma Party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi and his deputy Mariam al-Mahdi in Paris on 12 March 2018 (ST Photo)
August 12, 2019 (CAIRO) - Egypt has expressed willingness to host peace talks between the would-be formed transitional government and the armed groups.

Last week Egypt invited the political and armed groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change to meet in Cairo to discuss their difference over the Constitutional Declaration.

The invitation was the first tangible sign of reports transpired recently from Cairo that the Egyptian government decided to change its policy towards Sudan after the regime change and strengthen ties with Khartoum and the Sudanese political forces.

Sources close the meetings in Cairo told Sudan Tribune that Egyptian officials from the foreign ministry and the intelligence services met with the SRF delegation which was the first to arrive before the political forces.

"The Egyptian officials informed the armed groups about their desire to host the peace process between the government and the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas," said the sources which requested anonymity.

The meeting also agreed to hold a meeting in Cairo within two weeks for further discussions on this matter.

Gibril Ibrahim, the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement and Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the SPLM-N (Agar) confirmed to reporters on Monday evening that they will meet again in the Egyptian capital within two weeks.

During the former regime, the process was brokered by the African Union, but the panel headed by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki was criticized for its failure to achieve any progress.

Last year, Germany and the head of UNAMID had become the main actors in the Darfur peace process, and the talks were scheduled to resume in Doha.

Juba for its part tried in vain to facilitate the peace talks with the SPLM-N factions without success.

Last April, the United Arab Emirates convened a meeting with the armed groups to prepare peace talks between them and the military council.

It is not clear if Abu Dhabi still maintains its offer to host the peace process.

During the meetings of the FFC groups over the constitutional declaration, the Egyptian officials did their best to narrow the gaps between the two sides and convince them to prolong the discussions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)

Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)

Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.