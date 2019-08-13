Egypt wants to host Sudan’s peace talks



August 12, 2019 (CAIRO) - Egypt has expressed willingness to host peace talks between the would-be formed transitional government and the armed groups.

Last week Egypt invited the political and armed groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change to meet in Cairo to discuss their difference over the Constitutional Declaration.

The invitation was the first tangible sign of reports transpired recently from Cairo that the Egyptian government decided to change its policy towards Sudan after the regime change and strengthen ties with Khartoum and the Sudanese political forces.

Sources close the meetings in Cairo told Sudan Tribune that Egyptian officials from the foreign ministry and the intelligence services met with the SRF delegation which was the first to arrive before the political forces.

"The Egyptian officials informed the armed groups about their desire to host the peace process between the government and the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas," said the sources which requested anonymity.

The meeting also agreed to hold a meeting in Cairo within two weeks for further discussions on this matter.

Gibril Ibrahim, the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement and Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the SPLM-N (Agar) confirmed to reporters on Monday evening that they will meet again in the Egyptian capital within two weeks.

During the former regime, the process was brokered by the African Union, but the panel headed by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki was criticized for its failure to achieve any progress.

Last year, Germany and the head of UNAMID had become the main actors in the Darfur peace process, and the talks were scheduled to resume in Doha.

Juba for its part tried in vain to facilitate the peace talks with the SPLM-N factions without success.

Last April, the United Arab Emirates convened a meeting with the armed groups to prepare peace talks between them and the military council.

It is not clear if Abu Dhabi still maintains its offer to host the peace process.

During the meetings of the FFC groups over the constitutional declaration, the Egyptian officials did their best to narrow the gaps between the two sides and convince them to prolong the discussions.

(ST)