Equatoria dialogue conference postponed over venue

August 12, 2019 (JUBA) - The national dialogue steering committee has postponed the Equatoria regional conference, initially scheduled for August 19 in the South Sudan capital, Juba to August 26.

National dialogue co-chair Angelo Beda (AFP file photo)

The postponement, the committee said, is due over lack of venue.

The conference was to be at Freedom Hall, which is currently being used by the country’s lawmakers as parliament is being renovated.

“They said if we were to conduct the conference on the 19th we will disorganize them because they are still going to the second reading of the budget, that is why they asked us to push it to 26,” Vincent Wanga, the head of information committee at the dialogue secretariat told Eye Radio on Monday.

In February and May, similar regional conferences were organised by for the Greater Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile regions respectively.

In December 2016, the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue initiative that seeks to reconcile and unite the East African nation torn apart by civil war.

(ST)