Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having been supported by their fellow citizens in the villages, districts, towns and cities, one will offer sincere greetings to the makers of glory of the December Revolution where the daughters and sons of the people Sudan did not surrender to injustice one day and did not succumb to humiliation until they reached the height, as the saying goes: “that glory has no limits and will never go into the oblivion.

The case of the assault on the citizens of Shangil Tobay locality in North Darfur state, who were assaulted by uncontrolled groups of the Janjaweed militias who are referred to as camel herdsmen, where three citizens were killed while they were working in their farms during this fall – rainy season - season without being protected by the state government. This tragic incident happened while the Constitutional Declaration Agreement signed by Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council has not given the required attention to issues related to peace in the regions continuing affected by the wars of attrition during the past Sixteen years. Moreover, the Janjaweed forces are encircling Naivasha camp for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other news that the number of martyrs has reached 9. Earlier, the Janjaweed troops stormed Naivasha camp yesterday, and that the violence continues amid injuries and martyrs and the camp is currently besieged while the violence continues. It is Unfortunate that the blessed Eid al-Adha in the Darfur locality of Shangil Tobay locality has been stained by human blood instead of Lamb for Eid al – Adha. Thus, there is a genuineness of the points raised by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) over the failure of the Khartoum Constitutional Declaration Agreement to include issues of comprehensive Peace.

The Sudanese Political Elites are no Stranger to Denying their Hinterland Compatriots Basic Citizenship Rights.

It is noteworthy to point out from the outset as to why the components in the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) reject the outcome of the Khartoum Constitutional Declaration (KCD). They indicated in their memoranda that the (KCD) document was devoid of any reference to peace and abjectly failed to merely referring to the sacrosanct phrase that the Sudanese revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives and every precious asset for the achieving peace and other slogans they sang by repeating Freedom, Peace and Justice all through the period from 19 December 2018 until the overthrow of the ruling regime of the deposed National Congress Party (NCP) and its ousted Dictator, Omer al-Bashir. That is why the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) is protesting against the failure of the Constitutional Declaration to include peace file within its contents. It is needless to reiterate the fact that there is no stability for Sudan without the achievement of peace, and the issues related to the indictments issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), along with other very important issues such as Transitional Justice, the return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees back to their original lands and villages, reparation, and the restoration of social fabric through reconciliation based on the heritage and traditions of the Civil Administration, and lifting the 63-year post-independence historical injustice through mutual dialogue with the representatives of the disenfranchised chronically marginalised majority who are the real stakeholders. It is high time to refrain from the discrimination that reached the top end of its summit. It was in some way similar to the practice of the apartheid during the former rule of the white supremacist South Africa. Unfortunately, that is one of the most important reasons that precipitated the secession of the citizens of Sudan in the region of South Sudan and formed their state called South Sudan.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) continued reiterating its dissatisfaction with the Constitutional Document which it believes that it has placed obstacles in the way of any future peace. Furthermore, the (SRF) announced its rejection of the document of the Constitutional Declaration signed between the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

Though Omer al-Bashir has gone, his regime is fighting back in disguise. The result is a total stalemate.

The notion that Hemetti and the Transitional Military Council Junta or any other security figure could underpin stability or state cohesion in Sudan is thought by international analysts as a red herring. https://thehill.com/opinion/international/455156-sudan-faces-an-inflection-point-and-needs-us-leadership

Disrespect and systematic injustice since independence are still practised by the politicians of the Northern Nilotic Elites against the components of the marginalized Citizens in Sudan. It is time to talk about the subject that has been silent about since independence.

However, some political analysts indicated that the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) should bear some of the blame in the constitutional declaration between the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council in Khartoum.

This debate continued unceasingly in the form of criminalizing each other. Thought-provoking Speech by the Kenyan professor Patrick Lumumba who has been quoted as saying you Africans elect hyenas to look after your goats and when they are consumed you ask foolishly why?!

This applies to the Margin of Sudan in the sense that they know the things too late. In the summer you have lost the milk There is no benefit to crying over spilt milk.

"It’s no use crying over spilt milk," which means that getting upset over certain things, like spilt milk, is not going to fix it.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the phrase “it’s no use crying over spilt milk” and its many variations as meaning “it is futile to regret what cannot be altered or undone.” The dictionary’s first published citation comes from a collection of English proverbs by James Howell (1659): “No weeping for shed milk.”

https://www.google.com/search?q=cry+over+spilled+milk+idiom&oq=cry+over+spilled+milk&aqs=chrome.4.69i57j0l5.17597j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

It seems that in Sudan, unfortunately, is still suffers the throes of neo-colonization or the remnants of colonization. The question that poses itself forcibly is as to whether we in Sudan after 63 odd years of Independence, are we actually living and acting in oblivion?

https://circumspecte.com/2015/12/africas-real-state-of-affairs-thought-provoking-speech-by-kenyas-prof-patrick-lumumba/

In this day and age, we need to be circumspect about the imposition of our presence in all forums related to the political future of Sudan without inaction.

The political doctrine of Blaming Somebody Else is no longer fruitful. An ethos of greed had taken over the whims of both the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council in dealing with the sensitive issues of the Constitutional Declaration in Khartoum

Draft Constitutional Charter for the 2019 Transitional Period

https://mail2.virginmedia.com/appsuite/#!!&app=io.ox/mail&folder=flhawlw01QOKSZ

The main headlines in the electronic newspapers issued during the week carried reports relating to the Sudanese Revolutionary Front being excluded from the Constitutional Declaration Document as follows:

• SAF Group says Khartoum Agreement Rejects Peace

• A press release from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front

• The Sudanese Revolutionary Front considers the constitutional declaration to have neglected the vision of a just peace

• A press release from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front Number One

• The Sudanese Revolutionary Front Says that the Constitutional Declaration went beyond the vision of a just peace

• And so on!

• The Sudanese Revolutionary Front refused to accept the constitutional Declaration document signed by the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), saying that the document went beyond the pivotal principles in the peace order and placed obstacles to the implementation of any future peace agreement.

• The Sudanese Revolutionary Front’s rejection of the bilateral agreement between the forces of the Declaration of Liberty and Change and the Transitional Military Council caused widespread controversy in the political circles, especially after the Sudanese Revolutionary Front announced that the options were open, accusing the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change of reneging on understandings made in the Addis Ababa meetings. Leaders of the National Umma Party hastened to issue a statement calling for the necessity of fulfilling what was done in Addis Ababa, threatening to resign from the party if its demands were ignored. We reiterate that the remarks of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front on the Constitutional Document should be taken into account and that all parties involved should be taken into consideration before the final signing of the agreement with the Military Council scheduled for August 17, 2019. Forces of freedom and change in dialogue with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front before the final signing of the agreement note that the leaders of the National Umma Party has called for a review of the political agreement between the forces of freedom and change and the Transitional Military Council and postponed the formation of the government for a month after the appointment of Prime Minister T to accommodate the observations of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

The degree of injustice reached the summit until it made the SPLM-N leader Abdul Aziz al-Helu not seem to reject only the agreement between the Forces for Declaring Freedom and Change (FDFC) – aka Qaht- and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) but for him, the Glorious December 19, 2018, Revolution was aborted or about to be aborted. Abdel Aziz is the man who has not experienced any peace agreement with the government of Khartoum and began more hard-line before and resolve the Sudanese crisis has not linked to the rule of the ousted regime of what was called the Islamic National Salvation Revolution led by the ousted genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, like many, the solution in his view is like calling for the restructuring of the Sudanese state, which has been dominated by limited forces from the center made up of the elites originally belonged to the Northern Nilotic Tribal entities since the country’s independence and exploited all the political power resources with exclusion of the other inhabitants of the country once one million square miles size.

Important notice: This alert is very important; Dear readers here, I hope you will excuse me. I was not at any time tries to touch on this very sensitive subject that remained silent about it for quite a long time. But, as they say, patience has limits; in this time seems to have reached the summit and the torrent run out of control and the Passionate emotions preceded the restraint. As you know, dear reader, injustice is a scourge, especially if it comes from the most closely related individuals such as friends and relatives or those who you put unwavering trust in them to represent you in political forums for the rights and duties that concern the citizen. At this junction, that trust regrettably has not been honoured by those who have been chosen to represent the disenfranchised and chronically marginalised populations along the country’s vast hinterland, especially in the former Sudanese provinces of Kordofan, Darfur, South of the Blue Nile in Ingasana, Red Sea Eastern Sudan and Southern Sudan before the latter inhabitants demanded separation regrettably after being forced to opt for secession from Sudan, once the largest and one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa, split into two countries in July 2011 after the people of the south voted for independence to get away from the racism emanating from the belief that one’s own race is superior which is the tendency of the Sudanese Northerners who tended falsely claim that they are of Arab ancestry of the Abbasid dynasty and others are black Africans; that is an obvious psychological mechanism known as Inferiority Complex of feeling of an extreme subservience and to get some relief, they have to project those feelings to others, such as referring to them as niggers blackamoor while they are more black than coal. Black is beautiful, though! THIS IS IT!

One believes there has never been a more important time to understand how those in the Northern political class do just what they don’t want to admit, clinging on what is sometimes called the mute devil. But the truth and frankness also must not condone the role of some of the components of the margin who are humiliating themselves in front of their Masters of Grace from the North Nilotic Region in order to get some crumbs by fiercely attacking their representatives in the Armed Struggle Forces/ armed movements, such as the one calling himself as Ahmed al-Sadiq Masar from the East Darfur State. That individual, calling himself Massar continued his violent attack and insulting with the ugliest qualities, as well as accusing them with treason and running behind international axes to sell the revolution etc. Some analysts believe that the method of attack emanating from the person who called himself Ahmed al-Sadiq must be one of those blokes who have fallen from the armed movements and fell into the arms of the ruling regime of the deposed National Congress Party (NCP) to get some crumbs at the expense of the citizens in the marginalized zones in exchange for a classified intelligence reaching the enemy in a betrayal of the Issue of the people in the marginalized zones for which weapons were taken up in the first place. Thus, the issue of marginalized areas in Darfur, the Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile and eastern Sudan was negatively affected and was unable to achieve the goals for which the rebels fought against the arbitrary national nightmare rule that lasted three decades.

This article comes against the backdrop of the Agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) on the outcomes of the Constitutional Declaration, which has been remaining static in its place for a long time without moving, while the Sudanese public who staged the December Revolution waited breath holding but the result has been regrettably disappointing especially for the membership of the allied armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) who tirelessly struggled and fiercely fought the Islamism regime of the so-called ‘National’ Congress Party (NCP) and its Deposed Genocidal Dictatorial leader Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir for the past 17 odd years. At this stage, one would say the least that the outcome of the division of spoils is surrounded by extreme injustice. But even worse, the bilateral negotiator turned a blind eye to the reference to the Sudanese Revolutionary Front. The phrase "armed movements" was loosely mentioned, opening the door to anyone who called himself armed force, even those who cooperated with the regime led by Marshall al-Bashir, a war criminal, perpetrator of crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide and Fugitive from international justice and being chased by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands since the year 2009.

The deal struck between the (TMC) and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC), indicated in their memorandum that they have signed an agreement providing to establish a 39-month Transitional Authority in Sudan to achieve political and economic reforms before to hold General Elections! http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article67889

The foregoing agreement took place while totally forgetting or ignoring the Last July 2019, accord when the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) political groups agreed with their allied Armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on a roadmap on ways to achieve peace during the transitional period. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article67889

By doing so, the duo of (TMC) and the (FFC) have excluded all the political groups that are part of the (SRF) from the " political equation", as stated by the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Dr Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed.

The foregoing assertion of the (JEM) leader by no means did come from a vacuum. That is because The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) presented a project to break Sudan’s historical structural imbalance to establish peace, but it has been disappointed," as rightly reiterated by the Chairman Minni Arko Minnawi the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement / Army (SLM/A) in a tweet posted on Sunday, the 4th of July 2019.

Thus, the outcome of the agreement between the Transitional Military Junta (TMC), the elites of the centre and the north of the Nile River will not be welcomed by all the constituents of the Sudanese people and their real representatives represented by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which the people of Sudan trust.

As it had been said in the entire human edits injustice is darkness and the relationship between peoples and ruling regimes is not established if confidence does not exist as it is in the case of the Sudanese state under the leadership of the egoists of the racist leaders. The opportunism that uses the Machiavelli’s doctrine of “the Ends Justify the Means” will no longer deceive the acute acumen of the Sudanese people who regrettably experienced such types of political deceptions for so long.

As the world knows that a popular uprising in Sudan toppled dictator Omer al-Bashir after 30 years in power, while his party leaders are accused of systematically destroying the country, hurting opponents, and many suspicions of corruption.

The Exploitation of us continues at the hands of the Neo- Colonials. What is the problem with which we, the Sudanese people, continued to suffer during the decades after the so-called independence we the marginalized; we call it exploitation whereas the elites in the entity of the Northern Nilotic Territory refer to it as Independence which in fact of the matter it is nothing but “a Neo-colonialism” figuratively!

Martin Luther King Jr. the American Baptist Minister and Activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968 has been quoted as saying: The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people”.

https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/oppression

https://www.google.com/search?q=Martin+Luther+King%2C+Jr.&oq=Martin+Luther+King%2C+Jr.&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l5.2254j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Seanan McGuire the American author and filker who in the year 2010, she was awarded the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer by the 2010 World Science Fiction Convention has been quoted as saying “It’s not hard to marginalize people when they’ve already done it to themselves.” https://me.me/t/Seanan%20McGuire-Rosemary%20and%20Rue/quotes/GgsQOmd1CNF8/

Statements about injustice and tyranny in the Arabic Literature: The calamity is not in the oppression of the wicked but in the silence of the good. End oppression and do not sit reluctantly. https://mawdoo3.com/%D8%A3%D9%82%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84_%D8%B9%D9%86_%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B8%D9%84%D9%85_%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D9%87%D8%B1

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/

