FFC says committed to Sudan’s transitional authority despite rebels rebuke



August 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) reaffirmed their commitment to the timetable set for the formation of the transitional authority, pointing they will pursue dialogue on peace issues with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

The FFC’s statement comes after the growing public pressure on the opposition coalition to form a civilian government and to disregard the SRF’s rejection of the constitutional declaration agreed with the transitional military council.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the FFC said that despite the failure of Cairo meeting with the SRF groups, they remain committed to their unremitting pursuit of a comprehensive and inclusive peace in Sudan during the transitional period.

Also, the FFC "affirms that the timelines set for the formation of the transitional period structures have not been modified and that the formation of the transitional authority is an essential step and a prerequisite for achieving the peace process," further said the statement.

In a tweet released after the statement, SRF leader Minni Minnawi denounced the "malicious media campaign led by freedom and change forces against the Revolutionary Front" adding that it will divide the FFC unity.

For his part, Yasir Arman SPLM-N (Agar) deputy leader said on Tuesday that the SFR wants to be part of the political process in Sudan and end the war altogether, as he was referring to their proposition to postpone the formation of the transitional cabinet for one month.

The SRF calls to guaranties that the FFC-formed government will implement peace agreements and also demand seats in the technocrat transitional cabinet. But, their allies in the opposition alliance reject this request.

According to the agreed matrix, the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Declaration between the military council and the FFC groups will be signed on 17 August. It will be followed by the dissolution of the military council and the formation of the Sovereign Council on 18 August.

The prime minister will be appointed on 20 August and his cabinet will be formed on 28 August.

The government nomination committee held a meeting on Wednesday to finalize a list of nominees to the Sovereign Council and the transitional government, as the FFC Leadership will meet Thursday to endorse it.

Different sources confirm that there is a consensus among the FFC parties to pick the economist Abdallah Hamdok for the position of the prime minister. He will form his cabinet from a list including three nominees for every ministry.

Also, Babikir Faisal Babikir, the head of the Executive Office of the Unionist Gathering officially declined his nomination for the Sovereign Council saying he prefer to dedicate his time to prepare the party for the elections of 2023.

