SPLM-N Agar calls on Hamdok to prioritize peace agenda in Sudan

August 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) welcomed the choice of Abdallah Hamdok as the prime minister of the three-year democratic transition and called on him to put the issues of peace on its top agenda.

SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (L) talks to reporters in Juba with TMC deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on 27 July 2019 (ST Photo)

The Forces for Freedom and Change said they agreed to nominate Abdalla Hamdok for the position of the prime minister as the country prepares to celebrate the formation of the civilian-led transitional authority on Saturday.

"The SPLM welcomes the consensus of the Forces for Freedom and Change on the nomination of Dr Abdallah Hamdok as Prime Minister of the Interim Period", said the Movement’s spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"Hamdok is deeply aware of the issues raised by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front at the Addis Ababa and Cairo meetings. He met with its leaders in Addis Ababa, and it is hoped that he will put these issues at the top of his agenda," Ardol stressed.

"Linking the issues of just peace and democracy as one package," should be one of his top priorities said Ardol.

The transitional government will lead the peace talks with the armed groups of the SRF which is a member of the opposition coalition, the SPLM-N (al-Hilu) and others.

During a recent meeting held in Cairo, the SRF asked for cabinet seats in the transitional government but its demand was rejected by the political groups which agreed that the transition would be led by technocrats.

The SPLM-N official further expressed hopes that the new prime minister will work closely with the FFC Central Council which will mobilize popular support for the government programme and control the action of his cabinet in the parliament.

(ST)