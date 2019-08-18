 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 August 2019

Jubek State governor petitioned over land allocation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 18, 2019 (JUBA) - A group of citizens hailing from South Sudan’s Jubek State have petitioned Governor General Augustino Jadalla Wani over his recent decision to distribute land to South Sudanese army heroes, heroines as well as the country’s martyrs.

JPEG - 49.5 kb
Jubek State governor Augustino Jadalla Wani (L) meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, July 18, 2019 (PPU photo)

In an August 15, 2018 letter which was addressed to Jadalla, the group said it would have been more appropriate if the heroes, heroines and martyrs were awarded land in their respective States.

“Juba should not exclusively have the honour of having the homes of all the esteemed and distinguished people in South Sudan. Each State should have the honour of having the homes of its heroes, heroines and martyrs,” reads the letter signed by nine people.

The group, in their petition, also reminded the governor of previous demands from the community capital city be relocated elsewhere.

“The Bari community remained steadfast behind its demand for the capital to be moved out of Juba. A resolution was passed on 04/02/2011, in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by President [Salva] Kiir, to relocate the capital from Juba to Ramchiel,” further reads the citizens’ petition to the Jubek State governor.

It added, “The Bari community position hasn’t changed regarding this matter. Hence, the heroes, heroines and martyrs should be allocated plots in Ramchiel, which is the new capital of South Sudan”.

The concerned citizens, according to the petition, are currently living in the United Kingdom, Uganda, United States, Sudan, among others.

The group also assured the governor he has no mandate to make decisions on land distribution on behalf of the people who own land.

“It’s only the Bari community that has got the right of dealing with issues related to their God-given land,” further stressed the letter.

Meanwhile, the group appealed the governor to listen to their advice and rescind his decision or whatever he had intended to do.

“We stand ready to work with you and render our help in any endeavour set for the betterment of lives of our people,” it stated.

The governor is yet to officially react to the group’s petition letter.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 August 15:03, by South South

    "The concerned citizens, according to the petition, are currently living in the United Kingdom, Uganda, United States, Sudan, among others."

    I can’t stop laughing. Everything will go on as planned, period.

    repondre message

    • 18 August 15:15, by Anthony

      South south

      Hahahaha. Refugees crying.😂

      repondre message

      • 18 August 15:29, by Anthony

        they should be concerned about getting out of welfare,what new menial part time immigrant job they’ll find next(janitor,security guard,maid,dish washer etc) and what to do about their sons who’re getting shot and arrested by police,doing drugs failing school etc and their whore daughters who’er getting impregnated, used and discarded by whites and other africans.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)

Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.