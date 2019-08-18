Jubek State governor petitioned over land allocation

August 18, 2019 (JUBA) - A group of citizens hailing from South Sudan’s Jubek State have petitioned Governor General Augustino Jadalla Wani over his recent decision to distribute land to South Sudanese army heroes, heroines as well as the country’s martyrs.

Jubek State governor Augustino Jadalla Wani (L) meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, July 18, 2019 (PPU photo)

In an August 15, 2018 letter which was addressed to Jadalla, the group said it would have been more appropriate if the heroes, heroines and martyrs were awarded land in their respective States.

“Juba should not exclusively have the honour of having the homes of all the esteemed and distinguished people in South Sudan. Each State should have the honour of having the homes of its heroes, heroines and martyrs,” reads the letter signed by nine people.

The group, in their petition, also reminded the governor of previous demands from the community capital city be relocated elsewhere.

“The Bari community remained steadfast behind its demand for the capital to be moved out of Juba. A resolution was passed on 04/02/2011, in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by President [Salva] Kiir, to relocate the capital from Juba to Ramchiel,” further reads the citizens’ petition to the Jubek State governor.

It added, “The Bari community position hasn’t changed regarding this matter. Hence, the heroes, heroines and martyrs should be allocated plots in Ramchiel, which is the new capital of South Sudan”.

The concerned citizens, according to the petition, are currently living in the United Kingdom, Uganda, United States, Sudan, among others.

The group also assured the governor he has no mandate to make decisions on land distribution on behalf of the people who own land.

“It’s only the Bari community that has got the right of dealing with issues related to their God-given land,” further stressed the letter.

Meanwhile, the group appealed the governor to listen to their advice and rescind his decision or whatever he had intended to do.

“We stand ready to work with you and render our help in any endeavour set for the betterment of lives of our people,” it stated.

The governor is yet to officially react to the group’s petition letter.

