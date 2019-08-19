FFC leadership council needed to achieve democratic transition in Sudan: Arman



August 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy chairman of the SPLM-N (Agar), reiterated calls for forming a leadership body for the Forces for Freedom and Change capable of accomplishing the tasks of the democratic change and providing support to its government during the next three years.

"What has been achieved is half a victory that needs to be completed to become a complete victory," Arman told Sudan Tribune in statements after signing the transitional authority’s agreements that pave the way for the formation of a civilian government and an FFC-controlled parliament.

"The forces of freedom and change need to form a leadership capable of making decisions, organizing the masses, supporting the government, controlling its actions, and building a popular front for three years or more," he added.

The FFC leading member pointed out that the revolution to complete its project needs to achieve peace, link it to democracy and build citizenship state without discrimination by recognizing the Sudanese diversity and reflect it in the system of governance.

"This revolution must not end to the outcome of the October 1964 revolution and the revolution in April 1985 without a decisive change in the structure of the Sudanese state and build a new Sudan," he stressed.

The FFC agreed during meetings held in Addis Ababa last July to form a unified leadership council, but this body has not yet been established following the disagreements over the demand of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) for cabinet seats in the transitional government and the Sovereign Council.

Leaders of the political forces that led the protest movement that overthrew the al-Bashir’s regime acknowledge the need for a broad and orderly alliance that will help the transitional government to come up with plans that ensure the implementation of the Freedom and Change Forces platform, support the government and control its policies through the parliament.

Some analysts say that if the FFC fail to form this leadership body, the transitional government will be criticized by the opposition and may fail to carry out the tasks of democratic change or to prepare the country for free elections at the end of the transitional period.

Also, the peace process is one of the government’s top priorities during the interim period.

Arman further appealed to the "new forces", women and the margin forces to work on building a new Sudan and a new national democratic project that eradicate isolation and exclusion.

He also emphasized on the need for a national and professional army to reflect the diversity and composition of Sudan.

(ST)