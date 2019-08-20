 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir appoints new Foreign Affairs minister

August 19, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has, in a mini reshuffle, appointed Awut Deng Achuil as the country’s new Foreign Affairs minister, replacing Nhial Deng Nhial.

JPEG - 49.5 kb
South Sudan’s new Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Achuil (Gurtong)

Awut was the Gender, Child and Social Welfare minister.

The president, in a decree issued on Monday, appointed Jemma Nunu Kumba, the acting secretary general of the ruling party (SPLM) as the new minister of Gender and Social Welfare.

The decree was announced on the state-owned television (SSBC).

Kiir also appointed Alfred Akuoch Omoli as the minister of Wildlife while Simon Mijok Mijak was appointed Roads and Bridges minister.

No reasons were given on why the president made the new changes.

In separate decrees, Kiir also relieved Atem Madut Yak as Governor of Twic State and appointed Jacob Madhol Lang as his immediate successor.

The South Sudanese leader also appointed Timothy Taban Juch as the new governor of Akobo State, replacing the late General Gony Biliu.

(ST)

  • 20 August 08:49, by Eastern

    Awut Deng Achuil is now being rewarded for ’lying very well’ during the case of mass rape of Nuer women and girls by Taban Deng’s dogs and Mathiang Anyoors in Unity state. Enjoy your new docket to continue protecting a ’useful idiot’ from within...!

    repondre message

    • 20 August 09:11, by South South

      Eastern,

      The only idiot person I know in this forum is you. I can list to you right here the stupid things you said in the past. Leave this country for us and enjoy your chicken and beer in US. Remember what I said in the past: South Sudan is our country. President Kiir is in charge of it. He will do anything he wants in the middle of the day and no one will open his mouth to question him.

      repondre message

      • 20 August 09:55, by jubaone

        Eastern
        Recycling the same jienge shit in the hope in turns into bread dough 😁. However much you sugarcoat shit with peanut butter, it will stink and remains unedible. Walai yaki ya Nyanjienge🙊

        repondre message

      • 20 August 10:01, by jubaone

        South South
        Since we’re not jienges, we’ll open our mouths. You can’t open your mouth cuz you’re like a slave or coward and the kiirminal your master. The only times you open your mouth is when you’re begging for free food or nyamnyam. Shut up and remain silent while we speak, slave.

        repondre message

        • 20 August 10:41, by South South

          jubaone,

          Iam very rich. I have cows, goats, sheep and a very big farm. I need don’t anything from our government. You got it right, kiir is my leader and I will keep supporting him as long as he doing the right things for his country. Coward people are like you who ran away from South Sudan. I am in my country with too much power. We are here and we are very strong.

          repondre message

          • 20 August 12:00, by jubaone

            South South
            Oh well! So many cows, goats, sheep, plenty of oil and vety strong? Wish all jienges were like you, jiengelands would be like paradise. For now, jienges are "home and away" as food-seekers and food refugees while their jiengelands have turned into grazing lands and shitholes for the old, weak and dying. Wow! Get in some Kenyans or Chinese who will teach you hardwork, lazy jienge.

            repondre message

            • 20 August 12:41, by South South

              jubaone,

              Iam a very strong man, you can’t look at my face. You will be ruled for another 10 million years to come, how about that monkey? Useless and cowards people.

              repondre message

              • 20 August 13:30, by jubaone

                South South
                As long as you´re living outside the country and only fly in to Juba and out (of course you cant go to jiengelands) I have no problems. You can rule your fellow jienges, control them like cows, I have no problems, afterall jienge rule ends up around Juba. That is soon ending. Try building yourself a house in your luak, you´ll die like a street dog.

                repondre message

              • 20 August 13:33, by jubaone

                South South,
                Of course, who is not scared of strong gorillas or baboons? Even dinosaurs lived for millions of years, in the end, we can only see their bones.

                repondre message

  • 20 August 13:18, by kuac Agol

    Congratulation Madam Awut for your new assignment as Foreign Affairs Minister, Our Diplomatic relationship with other part of the world has never been okay since the removal Marial benjiman,pleases work hard to repair it.

    repondre message

    • 20 August 13:40, by jubaone

      Kuac Agol,
      Did you mean Marial Benjamin instead of "benjiman". "Please" instead of "pleases"? Kindly try "jienglich". Even Awut cant understand what you are writing. I understand, Awut Deng lived in Kenya for so long while her husband Dhol Achuil was SPLM representative in Rome. I think she speaks and writes some good English.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



