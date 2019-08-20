 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 August 2019

Sudan’s rebel leaders in Juba to discuss with President Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SLM Minni Minnawi, SPLM-N Malik Agar and JEM Gibril Ibrahim speak to reporters in Addis Ababa on 17 July 2019 (ST photo)

August 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Several leaders of Sudan’s armed groups arrived in Juba to discuss with President Salva Kiir issues of democratic transition and peace.

The spokesperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Mohamed Zakaria said that the leaders of the two SPLM-N factions Malik Agar, and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, Minni Minnawi Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) arrived in Juba upon the invitation of President Kiir.

Also, the South Sudanese leader, according to Zakaria, extended an invitation to Abdel Wahid al-Nur leader of SLM/AW and Tahir Hajer, the head of the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA).

The meeting comes within the efforts of the South Sudanese President to broker a peace agreement between Khartoum and the armed groups, as he said in his remarks at the signing ceremony of the agreement on Sudan’s transitional authority on 17 Agust.

However, a spokesman for the SLFA, Nur al-Din Shammu, denied that Hajer had been invited by the South Sudanese government.

"The SLFA has announced its position earlier that they are not part of any agreement that does not address the root causes of crisis even if this leads to the resumption of war again."

Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader Gibril Ibrahim has just ended a visit to Juba where he met with President Kiir to discuss ways to achieve peace in Sudan.

But Ibrahim did not issue a statement about the outcome of the meeting neither the South Sudanese presidency.

Egypt recently informed Sudan armed groups about its plan to host a peace process between them and the transitional government.

President Kiir says peace in Sudan is necessary for the good relations between the two country and crucial for political stability in his country.

Cairo says they want to repair the neglected relations with Sudan and reestablish the close relationship between the two countries as it was before the al-Bashir’s regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)

Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.