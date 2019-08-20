 
 
 
Tuesday 20 August 2019

Violence against aid workers in South Sudan declines: UN

August 19, 2019 (JUBA) - Violence against aid workers in South Sudan has significantly declined, a top United Nations official said Monday.

JPEG - 74.8 kb
Emergency humanitarian workers attend to children in Pibor, Jonglei, South Sudan, 2 February 2012 (ST)

“We are grateful that since the start of year 2019, we have not experienced any loss of life in the humanitarian community," said Alain Noudehou, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan.

The official, while speaking during the World Humanitarian Day, said security for aid workers has greatly improved in the past one year.

He called for increased efforts to address risks faced by female aid workers who often face risks of sexual violence and discrimination.

"Our hope is that the security situation will continue to improve to allow people to start to rebuild their lives," Noudehou stressed.

Meanwhile the senior UN official urged parties to the peace accord to implement the accord and ensure stability returns to the country.

At least 112 humanitarian workers have been killed since South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013, officials disclosed.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

(ST)

