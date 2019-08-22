 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir vows to strengthen relations with Sudan

August 21, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has vowed to strengthen relations with the new regime in Khartoum.

JPEG - 52.6 kb
President Kiir waves hand to greet the Sudanese during the signing ceremony of Sudan democratic transition deal on 17 August 2019 (Reuters Photo)

Kiir on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

A statement from the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) said Kiir outlined his priorities, top of which would involve improving relations with Sudan.

“President Kiir reiterated that the support of South Sudan to the Republic of the Sudan is driven by a genuine desire to live and prosper peacefully together as brothers and sisters,” it added.

Sudan’s main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have formally signed a final power-sharing deal on Saturday, paving the way for a transition to a civilian-led government.

On his part, however, the President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council thanked Kiir for his continuous support to the people of Sudan.

Sudan had earlier accepted to facilitate a meeting between the South Sudan leader and armed opposition chief, Riek Machar as part of efforts to implement the peace deal, an official said Tuesday.

On August 17, Kiir and al-Burhan met on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of a power sharing deal between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and protestors in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

In May, the South Sudanese rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

Last week, the body monitoring South Sudan’s ceasefire (CTSAMVM) expressed strong fears over the slow progress in the implementation of the security arrangements in the September 2018 peace accord.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup.

(ST)

  • 22 August 11:16, by Eastern

    And this ’sterngthening’ of relationship with the Sudan include inter alia, coercing Dr. Machar to make FURTHER concessions so that by the time IGAD decides his fate in mid September 2019, Juba and Khartoum will be working in synergy.....!

    repondre message

    • 22 August 13:13, by South South

      Eastern,

      Don’t like real monkey now. Continue talking about War Ayen and Malong, monkey!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 22 August 14:38, by Eastern

        South South,

        Village boy, what do you know other than waiting for the train from Sudan carrying lentils, onions and sorghum for Aweilians? Flood and insecurity is screwing up Aweil folks this year of our Lord...!

        repondre message

      • 22 August 14:40, by Eastern

        .....The bullets have not spared my friend Manut Yel formerly of the famous Warawar market up north in Aweil East. Karma is real....!

        repondre message

        • 22 August 15:33, by South South

          Estern,

          Manut Yel is dead monkey. I thought you have NAS which wants to fight us, but you are very empty in everything, monkey.

          repondre message

          • 22 August 16:22, by Eastern

            South South,

            Trust me, more trouble is loading....You will be spread thin like the dung of Lol in river Lol...! Crack this simple code: 23LLM-009, why shuold those in Marial Bai freak out..?! Damn...!

            repondre message

    • 22 August 14:38, by Pakuai

      "coercing Dr. Machar to make FURTHER concessions so that by the time IGAD decides his fate in mid September 2019"
      Eastern says who? what stakes do your Riek Machar got to make further concessions about them in the first place? Nothing. And who says there is there is going to be "mid September 2019, Juba and Khartoum will be working in Synergy....?">>>

      repondre message

      • 22 August 14:44, by Pakuai

        Eastern, where do loser gets nonsense from? Are you loser again denying that your Riek Machar is a loser who sold his own self and his own soul to foreign in interest groups for instance, ’The US, the devil infested island of England, your cloned so-called arab North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU?’>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 August 14:50, by Pakuai

          For those of us in the know, the so-called ’BREXIT’ the UK leaving the European Union (EU) was being negotiated here over South Sudan and your cloned so-called arab North Sudan. There are some evils in that devil infested island of England who covet our country and our people to death. Some them and some and creeps in your cloned so-called arab North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israeli)>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 August 14:56, by Pakuai

            attack dogs even ’pray and swear’ that there cannot be their ’North Sudan and their own livelihoods’ without ’South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. The evils ’claim whoever controls ’Egypt and the Nile valleys and plains’ controls Africa. The evils have bungled up the relationship they used to enjoy with with the South Sudanese people with their usual reckless meddling of other countries>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 August 15:03, by Pakuai

              internal political set up, with their usual ’regime change’ of other countries elected officials and replace them with their puppets/stooges whom they then go and micro-manage in ’Washington, UN Building in New York, Wall Street, London, Brussels, Dubai, virgin islands, Bahamas, Cayman islands, Panama or other tax avoidance havens.>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 August 15:07, by Pakuai

                your US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and their allies only hopes to hold on over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people are their ’Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom or Thomas Cirillo’ and that is why they have been keeping these traitors, thieves and foreign puppets/stooges in foreign capitals as blackmails and bargaining chips over South Sudan & the South Sudanese people>>>>

                repondre message

                • 22 August 15:12, by Eastern

                  ...Why is Kiir avoiding to confront Dr. Machar in a face-to-face encounter? Is it ineptitude that Kiir developed under Dr. Garang’s wings that is pinning him in Juba? The man was seen murmuring a barely incoherent ’speech’ in Khartoum in a language that is a cross between English and Chadian Arabic langauge, earning him the moniker USEFUL IDIOT..!

                  repondre message

                • 22 August 15:14, by Pakuai

                  and this is precisely for the evils to crawl themselves back into our country & over our people to come and mess up our country and our people again. But Mr. Eastern, the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israeli) attack dogs and their lackeys here in the IGAD & the AU are playing with fire to be honest with them. There are some a lot of South Sudanese people who have>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 22 August 15:22, by Pakuai

                    a lot bad blood with ’English people, your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and any evil who would try to bring these vermin into our lives again is good as dead chap. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.>>>>

                    repondre message

              • 22 August 15:08, by Eastern

                Pakuai,

                I really feel soiled engaging you on this forum! Dr. Machar lost in 2016; Kiir and El Tabani Deng won, why is Machar’s presence in the equation of power still a major pain in your backside. Have Machar shipped to a destination of your choice so that you jenge have a field day. You are WINNERS! You are THE MAJORITY! You are EVERYTHING! Why do you still rant here...?!

                repondre message

                • 22 August 15:56, by Pakuai

                  Eastern,
                  The creeps still keeping their Riek Machar relevant today are the criminals in *the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israeli) attack dogs and their lackeys here in IGAD or the AU* since their Riek Machar puppet/stooge is their only member of ’secret societies & Clubs’ of the ’Illuminati, Freemasons, Bones and Skulls, Commission for relation (COR), the US>>>

                  repondre message

