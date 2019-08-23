NAS accuses South Sudanese army, militias of attacks

August 22, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of National Salvation Front (NAS) has accused South Sudan army (SSPDF) and its allied militia of carrying out military attacks on its positions.

Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase said SSDPF forces attacked NAS position in Loka West on Sunday.

“NAS forces responded in self-defence and repulsed the attack, resulting to the death of two (2) SSPDF soldier s,” said Manase.

A separate attack, he claimed, was launched on Wednesday when the South Sudanese government forces allegedly mobilized and reinforced its troops with heavy machine guns and artilleries.

“NAS forces heroically fought back in self-defence in a battle that lasted the whole day in which the SSPDF were finally defeated and pursued back to Lainya and Loka West fleeing in disarray,” said Manase.

He added, “The SSPDF left behind twenty (20) soldiers killed in action and large deposits of ammunition in good condition”.

The South Sudanese army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang requested for more time to crosscheck the information when contacted by Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The group, however, reiterated its commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa in December 2017 and expressed willingness to participate in negotiations to end war.

The attacks came as South Sudan’s warring parties convened in Addis Ababa on Wednesday to review progress made in the implementation of the revitalized accord on the country’s conflict.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

The holdout opposition group, led by General Thomas Cirillo, did not sign the peace agreement.

(ST)