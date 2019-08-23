SLM-TC calls on Abdel Wahid to reunite Darfur rebel group

August 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) Thursday announced the arrival of its leadership in Juba for talks with the South Sudanese official on President Salva Kiir’s peace initiative for peace in Sudan and launched an appeal to Abdel Wahid al-Nur calling for the reunification of the Movement to achieve peace in Darfur.

Armed groups from Darfur, the Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains are in the South Sudanese capital in response to a call from the government of South Sudan, which plans to host an inclusive peace process after the formation of Sudan’s interim government in the coming weeks.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the SLM-TC spokesman Mohamed Mohamed Ishaq said that the head of the Movement Hadi Idriss Yehia arrived in Juba accompanied by Saif al-Din Issa Abdel Mawla, head of the organization and management.

"We are keen on stopping the war, achieving peace in the country and returning displaced people and refugees to their areas of origin so that they can participate in the democratic transition and build Sudan on the basis of justice, democracy, equality and freedom," Abdel Mawla said.

He also launched a call for the unity of all factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement and to end the splits and the state of "fragmentation of the armed revolutionary forces," as he said.

"We call on Comrade Commander Abdel Wahid Mohamed al-Nur to advance the ranks, work with his comrades and seek to restore the unity to the Sudan Liberation Movement based on his historical leadership as the (group’s) founder."

He stressed that "the objectives of the armed revolution will be achieved only through the concerted efforts and unity of word and ranks."

Disagreements between the Transitional Council and the SLM-Abdel Wahid faction go back to 2013 when the latter issued decisions to dismiss a number of leaders because of their unauthorized meeting with Siddiq Wadaa, the then chairman of the negotiating committee with non-signatory Darfurian movements.

SLM-AW says ready for talks on the root cause of the conflict only after the return of IDPs and refugees to their areas of origin, disbanding government armed militias and payment of compensations to the conflict victims.

in 2015, the sacked commanders organized a conference in which they selected Nimr Mohamed Abdel Rahman as a chairman of SLM-TC leadership council and tasked Mohamed Adam Abdel Salam "Tarada" with the command of the rebel army.

Hadi was chosen as the head of the organization after Nimr’s arrested following a joint attack with the SLM Minni Minnawi in May 2017. Also, Tarada was killed during the military operation.

After the regime change in Sudan, the SLM-AW did not determine a clear position on whether they would participate in the South Sudanese initiative for peace in Sudan.

Observers and international experts agree that the lack of unity of armed groups was an important factor hindering the resolution of the conflict, which dates back to 2003.

