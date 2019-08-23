 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 August 2019

Security Council calls for peace talks in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Joanna Wronecka, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the UN and Chair of Sudan ans S. Sudan Sanctions Committees, briefs the Council on 14 March 2018 (UN Photo)
August 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Council called to resume negotiations to address the root causes of the armed conflicts and to achieve peace in Sudan, following the signing of the agreement on the transitional authority and the appointment of a prime minister.

In a statement issued by the Council President Joanna Wronecka of Poland, the 15-member body welcomed the signing of an agreement between the military council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the formation of the Sovereign Council and the appointment of Abdallah Hamdok as prime minister.

The Security Council further welcomed "the commitment of the Sudanese parties to achieve a fair, comprehensive and sustainable peace that address the root causes of conflict and the impacts of war.

"The Security Council stressed the need to swiftly resume negotiations towards peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Darfur and South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, and encouraged all parties to engage constructively, immediately and without preconditions in these discussions," stressed Wronecka.

The Security Council also pointed to the importance of ensuring full protection of civilians, including through safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The armed groups and the Sudanese authorities said committed to a unilateral cessation of hostilities. Also, the newly appointed prime minister said he would prioritize the resolution of the armed conflicts and achieve war in the first six months of his mandate.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)

Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.