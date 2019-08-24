Al-Bashir defence team calls for his release on bail



August 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A lawyer of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir called for his release on bail, pointing that the remand is not justified.

Al-Bashir has been detained after his removal by the army last April but he is facing charges of corruption and money laundering charges. Also, he acknowledged receiving over 90 millions of dollars mainly from Saudi Arabia.

The trial which is held at the Judicial and Legal Science Institute in Khartoum was witnessed by al-Bashir supporters who chanted ’’Allahu Akbar’’ when he appeared in court in a cage wearing a traditional white robe and turban.

In Saturday session, the judge adjourned the trial for one week until next Saturday following testimony from several witnesses.

Speaking to reporters after the adjournment, the head of al-Bashir defence team called for the former president to be released on bail.

"We are going to request today that al-Bashir be released on bail in this case because it is one of the cases where the suspect may be released on bail," Ahmed Ibrahim told reporters outside the courtroom.

"This is an ordinary case," he further stressed.

Ibrahim who is a former speaker of the National Assembly said they also will ask to meet him again in prison to discuss his defence, and expressed hope that the court would authorize them to meet him for the second time.

On Friday, the head of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi criticized al-Bashir trial for illicit possession of foreign currency and unofficially accepting financial gifts.

"That start is wrong because the accusation was made with the least charges that Bashir has committed," al-Mahdi said.

"Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity," he recalled before to emphasize that "no time bars apply for their prosecution".

