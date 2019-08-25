 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir in Uganda for official state visit

August 24, 2019 (JUBA/KAMPALA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit is in Kampala, Uganda for an official state visit.

JPEG - 8.2 kb
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir departs Juba for Kampala, Uganda on August 24, 2019 (PPU)

The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) said Kiir left Juba Saturday morning.

“The President of the Republic, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit left Juva this morning for a state visit to Kampala,” partly read PPU’s statement.

Kiir, accompanied by the Minister for the Presidency, is scheduled to meet his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni for bilateral talks, which are expected to focus on regional cooperation and security.

The meeting comes just days after the regional bloc (IGAD) convened a meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday to review progress made in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

Museveni played a key role in the signing of the September 2018 peace accord, which partially ended South Sudan’s civil war.

The Ugandan leader has, in the past, urged the warring factions involved in the South Sudanese conflict to embrace dialogue in a bid to ensure lasting peace is achieved.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 when President Kiir accused his the former deputy, Riek Machar of plotting to overthrow his rule, accusations the latter dismissed.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others, prompting the United Nations to rank the country as Africa’s biggest refugee crisis.

(ST)

  • 25 August 09:04, by Eastern

    Well, Kiir as the district commissioner (South Sudan) was visiting the headquarters in Kampala. Under the Kiir-Museveni alliance, South Sudan is the 128th district of Uganda - shameful...!

    repondre message

    • 25 August 10:48, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      That coward jienge IDIOT Kiir is in Uganda to ask Bantu Museveni for more weapons and mercenaries to come fight his war.What a disgusting tribal chief.We know that there are already Ugandan snipers waiting for Machar to come back to Juba.Should any skirmishes take place like in July 2016,Machar and his high ranking Opposition figures will be neutralized, shut down for good, dead!Well....

      repondre message

      • 25 August 11:00, by The Rhino

        Eastern,

        ..placed sources revealed that Kiir and his Dinka bloodsuckers JCE aren’t happy at all with increasing,professionally armed resistance in Central Equatoria.So he(Kiir) is out there in Uganda,commissioned by his JCE to go beg Museveni for more Ugandan fighters.After all,the big money Kiir was asking for his ’private jet’ is in reality meant for Bantu mercenaries in South Sudan.Juba.......

        repondre message

        • 25 August 11:05, by The Rhino

          Eastern,

          ..parliament was deceived and literally fucked by that cheap ’presidential jet’nonsense story!That money is for war.The keyword is, all Opposition groups must now get ready for the big show down,in Upper Nile and Central Equatoria.

          repondre message

      • 25 August 11:02, by jubaone

        Rhino, Eastern
        Over 80% of all goods and services transit or have their final markets in Equatoria, the rest of SS is economically irrelevant and have no purchasing power and investment opportunities. What is much important is, all roads through Equatoria must be controlled by us. These rats can be in Juba, but the bushes are for us till we bust them. Equatoria is the heart,the rest just shitholes

        repondre message

        • 25 August 11:10, by South South

          jubaone,
          "
          but the bushes are for us till we bust them"

          Of course we know that you belong to bushes and that why you eat monkeys. You can’t live in any town or in any city in South Sudan with us, monkey.

          repondre message

          • 25 August 11:26, by jubaone

            South South
            All monkeys in Equatoria have fled as soon as they heard hoards of jienges were coming for them. Emaciated, sick and confused most jienges have sought refuge in Equatoria cuz their states are shitholes. As long as we have our guns, all roads in and out of Juba for you rats and cockroaches will remain deathtraps. Period.

            repondre message

      • 25 August 11:06, by Eastern

        The Rhino,

        The case of using CLUSTER BOMBS on Nuer villagers in 2014, from the stockpile Museveni STILL MAINTAINS in NAKASONGOLA military base in central Uganda, is what we should concern ourself about...Museveni f(x, Kabila, Zaire, etc) = failed state of the DR Congo. Museveni f(x, Garang, Kiir, etc) = instability in Souh Sudan....!

        repondre message

      • 25 August 11:12, by South South

        The Rhino,

        You are just very stupid person. There is no single point you made that makes sense, poor monkey.

        repondre message

        • 25 August 11:38, by Eastern

          South South,

          Why do you want to end the debate prematurely by hurling insults...?!

          repondre message

          • 25 August 11:40, by South South

            Eastern,

            Monkey like Rhino will understand only insult.

            repondre message

    • 25 August 11:07, by South South

      Eastern,

      Remember what I said before. Kiir is a president of South Sudan. He will do anything he wants to rule South Sudan. If you don’t like it, Atlantic Ocean is near you, jump into it. Kiir will teach enemies of South Sudan very dear lessons they will not forget. Kiir is here to rule.

      repondre message

      • 25 August 11:33, by jubaone

        South South
        The kiirminal is a "mayor" of Juba. He is so paranoid that he can’t spend a full month in Juba, nor can he visit other states as a president. He’s comfortable once he flies out of the country. He’s a president on paper and has no control over himself and the country and therefore has also no control over his own family. How many of his kids have completed university education?

        repondre message

        • 25 August 11:39, by South South

          jubaone,

          This year Kiir toured the great Bhar El Gazal by car, traveling from one village to another at night and during the day. Kiir is the master of South Sudan. All monkeys will continue to live in the bushes, there comfortable place.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

