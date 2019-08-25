August 24, 2019 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has asked South Sudan President Salva Kiir to ensure that the balance of the pledged $100 million is disbursed to expedite the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

The regional bloc, in a statement, urged Juba “to be transparent and put in place accountability mechanisms in the use of funds for the implementation of the peace agreement.”

South Sudan government had earlier pledged to release the funds towards the deal’s implementation, but cash is yet to be disbursed.

According to the Reconstituted Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), only $6.5 million of the money pledged had been disbursed for security arrangements between April and July.

Meanwhile, IGAD called on President Kiir and his arch-rival, Riek Machar to set a face-to face meeting to resolve outstanding issues.

On Wednesday, the regional bloc convened a one-day consultation meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the peace parties in South Sudan to discuss the security arrangement and the number of states.

During the meeting, participants will also listen to reports from the National Pre-Transitional Committee, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, and the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

The meeting, according to the regional bloc, also sought to review progress so far made during the country’s pre-transitional period.

In May, the South Sudanese rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

Last week, the body monitoring South Sudan’s ceasefire (CTSAMVM) expressed strong fears over the slow progress in the implementation of the security arrangements in the September 2018 peace accord.

The CTSAMVM is mandated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to monitor and verify the implementation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities as per the peace deal.

South Sudan descended into a civil war in 2013 when President Kiir accused Machar of attempting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

(ST)