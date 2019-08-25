Sudan’s PM to get list of nominated ministers on Monday



August 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Forces for Freedom and Change on Monday will hand over to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok a list of nominees for ministerial portfolios and executive posts in the transitional government.

In line with the constitutional declaration, the FFC picked prime minister has to form a technocrat cabinet in consultations with the FFC leadership.

Also, the FFC said they prepare a list of three nominees for every ministry, Hamdok has to select one of them for his cabinet before to be appointed by the Sovereign Council.

El Mahi Suleiman, a member of the FFC Nominations Committee, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the committee tasked with selecting candidates has completed more than 90% of its duties and its meetings are still ongoing.

He stressed that the FFC leadership council will hold a meeting at ten o’clock in the morning on Sunday to deliberate on the names of candidates before to endorse the final list.

"The list of candidates nominated to fill the portfolios will be handed over to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Monday morning by the committee, and the Prime Minister will choose his cabinet ministers from them," said Suleiman

He said that the constituent blocs of the coalition have chosen the names of candidates to fill the ministries in accordance with the conditions of qualification and efficiency, and picked three names for each ministry.

He stressed that the Prime Minister will be given two days to evaluate the candidates before to officially announce the government on August 28, adding that the Prime Minister has to interview the candidates to assess. their work experience and skills.

He said candidates for the portfolios can be politically affiliated, but on condition that they meet the required benchmarks.

"Some parties propose unknown affiliates (...), but the well-known leaders are not among the candidates."

Suleiman did not rule out the same confusion that accompanied the announcement of the names of the members of the Sovereignty Council but stressed that the Nominating Committee will apply the maximum criteria required for the candidates.

Suleiman revealed the establishment of five specialized higher councils instead of some ministries, namely the "Supreme Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Supreme Council for Federal Governance, the Supreme Council for Tourism, the Supreme Council for Religious Affairs and Endowments, and the Supreme Council for Information and Culture."

The Sudan Tribune last week unveiled the preliminary list of candidates for the ministerial portfolios, but some declined the selection such as Saif al-Dawla Hamadnalla, who was named to the Ministry of Justice, while Nur al-Din Satti who was nominated with two others for the foreign ministry.

