 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 August 2019

Floods kill 62 people, as FFC call to declare national disaster in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A joint Sudanese and Qatari team assesses the damages caused by the rising levels of Nile River water in Khartoum North on 24 August 2019 (QRCS) photo)
August 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Health Ministry announced that death toll of heavy floods and rains rose to 62 people, while the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called on the government to declare the floods as a national disaster.

In a press conference on Sunday, the acting undersecretary of the health ministry Suleiman Abdel Jabbar said that 17 states were affected by heavy rain and floods, stressing at the same time that the situation did not reach a stage to declare a national disaster or appealing for foreign aid.

"35,850 families were affected throughout the country, 22.676 houses destroyed, 13074 houses partially damaged or destroyed, 8780 pit toilets collapsed, 3636 livestock dead and 150 public facilities damaged," the health official said.

For its part, FFC warned that the country is facing a serious situation with flooding of the Nile River and continued rainfall across the country, and called to take the required measures including the declaration of national disaster in the country.

"We have been following with concern the suffering of people as a result of damage caused by the floods and terrible destruction of their homes and property, loss of lives and the death of livestock" the FFC in a statement seen by Sudan Tribune.

The opposition coalition urged the international, regional and local organizations to assist those affected in the affected areas.

In a statement released on Friday, the UNICEF Sudan said the floods have affected over 190,000 people in 15 different states in the country including Khartoum. 60 people were reportedly killed.

"The flooding caused partial or total damage to over 34,000 houses which made people in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies," said the UNICEF.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.