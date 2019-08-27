 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 August 2019

Kuwait, U.S. provide support to flood victims in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A joint Sudanese and Qatari team assesses the damages caused by the rising levels of Nile River water in Khartoum North on 24 August 2019 (QRCS) photo)
August 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $ 2.8 million to respond to acute emergencies in Sudan including the recent flooding throughout the country, while Kuwait announced it will fly a humanitarian air bridge for the relief of the people affected by the floods starting Friday.

"The U.S. government through USAID finalized an agreement with the IOM on August 20 for $2.8 million to meet acute and new emergencies countrywide under the rapid response fund (RRF), to include the recent flooding throughout Sudan," said a statement released the U.S. embassy in Khartoum received by the Sudan Tribune

The statement pointed out that the flood response includes shelter, non-food items, drugs and medical supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene, and protection, in addition, to support in the areas of logistics and transport.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is planning to operate an air bridge of humanitarian aid to people affected by floods in Sudan, the country’s humanitarian aid chief said on Monday.

"The airlift from Kuwait will begin arriving next Friday by plane carrying more than 40 tons of food and medicine," the official news agency SUNA quoted the acting chairman of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Mohammed Al-Sinari as saying.

In a press statement following his meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Sudan, Al-Sinari said that HAC will receive the aid and distribute it to the affected people according to priority.

According to official figures, flash floods and rains in Sudan have resulted in the death of 62 people so far. Some 194,000 people have been affected. The worst affected states were Khartoum, White Nile and Kassala states.

In a statement released on Friday, the UNICEF Sudan said the floods have affected over 190,000 people in 15 different states in the country including Khartoum. 60 people were reportedly killed.

"The flooding caused partial or total damage to over 34,000 houses which made people in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies," said the UNICEF.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.