Floods destroy farms, displaces thousands in Tonj state

August 26, 2019 (WAU) – Heavy floods have destroyed farms and homes, displacing thousands of people in Tonj State, an official said.

The map of Warrap state in red

Speaking to Sudan Tribune, the state information minister, William Wol Mayom Bol said floods engulfed 10 counties of the former Tonj north.

“Several farms have been destroyed and the areas witnessed huge displacement of thousands of people to the high lands,” said Bol.

Heavy floods have forced people into high land areas, he said.

The humanitarian situation, the minister said, has worsened and appealed to humanitarian agencies in the country to urgently intervene.

“I want to inform the public that the Tonj north counties are badly standing in water, all the villages are in the floods,” stressed Bol.

The officials said people in Warrap state need food assistance since the entire displaced population are depending on leaves and roots.

“Within Warrap county, people are displaced at high lands in Warrap town, they are in dire need of food and in need of drugs, diseases are caused by these floods, children are suffering, people are suffering because all crops have been flashed,” Bol stressed.

“We would like to call upon all the humanitarian agencies and the ministry of humanitarian affairs at the national level to urge all the humanitarian agencies to intervene,” he further added.

Over 13,000 household have been displaced by heavy floods, said Bol, appealing for shelter, food aid and medication for the displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 August 16:17, by Pakuai

    People of Tonj and Malual Giernyang people, don’t worry. Just make sure that no one is killed by the blood. The government of South Sudan and other states must step and help people of those people in need. Here in greater Upper Nile, our mighty Nile always ’bust it banks’ and destroy homes, crops and even our cattle, sheep and goats. Aboor (flood) by the way, Bor (means flooded area), our Pibor>>>

    repondre message

    • 27 August 16:26, by Pakuai

      means (water from Bor), our Anyuaks are the ones who called ’Pi-bor, Pibor’. Our Murles just came to ’Pibor’ recently in 1920th from Southern Abesh (so-called ethiopia). The Bor Dinka left areas of Mac Abol to ’main Nile course’ because our cattle were not able to get enough water from Pi-bor river.>>>

      repondre message

      • 27 August 16:37, by Pakuai

        When the Murles played balls with the Bor Dinka/Jieng in 1980th in ’tong (war) of ’Amuou meth, tong Anyidi, tong Paluer, tong Dacuek and other cattle rustling wars’ the Murles were killed pretty badly. In tong ’Anyida’ the Murles were even allowed to run away with ’one cow’ to go eat it. And that was because the Bor Dinka/Jieng instructed the young boys to let the Murles go with that one cow>>>

        repondre message

        • 27 August 16:46, by Pakuai

          in tong Paluer, the ’Ruitos/Taposas’ were lied to that the ’Bor Dinkas/Jenges’ have a lot of cattle with no weapons. But when they came to Paluer to take Bor Dinka/Jenge cattle. They were almost wiped out. And to be honest, only a few Taposas/Ruitos went back to Kapoeta. Tong (war) of Anyidi was ’even video-camera-ed’ by the of the Sudan from Bor town>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



