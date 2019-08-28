Flood victims in Bieh State need aid: commissioner

August 27, 2019 (BIEH) – Floods that resulted from heavy rains have displaced and rendered thousands of people homeless in Yol County of South Sudan’s Bieh State, a local official has disclosed.

Sections of shops closed in Bor on 20 November 2013 due to floods. (ST)

In an interview with Eye Radio, the county commissioner, Paul Ruot Mayian said heavy rains have destroyed more than 500 households.

He said most of the displaced people are lacking clean water, shelter and food.

“The situation has deteriorated, they don’t have nowhere to sleep in, they don’t have food and others items like mosquito nets…they are really suffering,” said Ruot.

A similar flood incident recently occurred in South Sudan’s Tonj State.

The Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management ministry earlier said it is unable to respond to any emergencies due to lack of funds.

South Sudan, where oil revenues account for 98% of its budget has been facing a civil since violence broke out in mid-December 2013.

(ST)