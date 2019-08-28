Flood victims in Bieh State need aid: commissioner

August 27, 2019 (BIEH) – Floods that resulted from heavy rains have displaced and rendered thousands of people homeless in Yol County of South Sudan’s Bieh State, a local official has disclosed.
In an interview with Eye Radio, the county commissioner, Paul Ruot Mayian said heavy rains have destroyed more than 500 households.
He said most of the displaced people are lacking clean water, shelter and food.
“The situation has deteriorated, they don’t have nowhere to sleep in, they don’t have food and others items like mosquito nets…they are really suffering,” said Ruot.
A similar flood incident recently occurred in South Sudan’s Tonj State.
The Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management ministry earlier said it is unable to respond to any emergencies due to lack of funds.
South Sudan, where oil revenues account for 98% of its budget has been facing a civil since violence broke out in mid-December 2013.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)
Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)
Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)
MORE