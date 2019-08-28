 
 
 
Wednesday 28 August 2019

South Sudan seeks technology to boost fish, livestock export

August 27, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan plans to invest in science technology to boost its fisheries and livestock sectors, an official said.

Cattle in Jonglei state, South Sudan (Oxfam)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba, the minister for Livestock and Fishery industry, James Duku said they got funds from the Canadian government to aid fishing communities in Nimule and Terekeka areas.

"In 2016, Canadian government funded for exploitation of fish extending from Nimule to Terekeka and that program is people based,” he said.

South Sudan reportedly has an estimated 500,000 tonnes per annum of fish stocks, but still lack the modern facilities needed for preservation.

South Sudan, according to the Livestock and Fishery minister, is implementing 28 livestock development projects to boost quality of the country’s untapped livestock resources and begin export by 2040.

“There are an estimated 12 million heads of cattle but have largely remained in the hands of local people and are not commercialized,” he said.

Duku said the government is working with countries in the region to help them set up state-of-the-art livestock research centers to improve export production, which will reduce over reliance on imported beef.

"Right now I am negotiating with a neighboring country for export of our livestock in beef and we cannot export if we don’t have modern abattoirs certified by international standard,” stressed the minister.

"To produce livestock we need to have identified the genetic distribution of our cattle and this cannot come if we don’t have a research center," he added.

According to a 2018 Food and Agriculture (FAO) report, quoting the Livestock and Fisheries ministry, South Sudan’s livestock population is estimated at 12 million cattle, 20 million sheep and 25 million goats, thus making it a world leader in terms of animal wealth per capita.

(ST)

