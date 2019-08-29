 
 
 
Three people killed in fresh attacks in Lol state: official

August, 28, 2019 (WAU) – At least three people were killed in fresh clashes between government forces and rebels loyal to South Sudan’s former army chief, Paul Malong in Lol State, an official said.

JPEG - 90.3 kb
SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

The state information minister, Anei Anei said Tuesday’s clashes between the country rival forces occurred north-east of Raja town.

Malong is the chairman of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) movement.

“Three soldiers were killed during the attack and two senior officers were captured by pro-government forces,” Anei told Sudan Tribune.

“The insurgents attacked Raja base of SSPDF, but when they realized that their powers were not equal to the SSPDF soldiers, they pulled back and now the situation is relativity calm,” stressed the minister.

According to Anei, pro-government forces captured 13 soldiers, including SSUF’s deputy commander, Colonel Fadil Ahmed Fadil.

“They abducted three farmers and five youth on the outskirts of Raja town. This unacceptable and against human rights law,” he said.

Anei appealed to the armed opposition group to free abductees.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in mid-December 2013.

(ST)

  • 29 August 09:51, by Eastern

    What is killing people in Lol even after Paulo Malongo’s outfit has been wiped out?!

    South South, what’s happening....?

    repondre message

    • 29 August 11:19, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      Do you know that SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ are foreign online tabloids edited in foreign countries and have their own selfish agenda against South Sudan peace and stability. There are no three people killed in Lol state, this is nonsense is a made up story by the enemies of piece in South Sudan. Mr. Eastern Paul Malongdit and his people of Aweil Dinka/Jieng are not your fools who>>>

      repondre message

      • 29 August 11:25, by Pakuai

        like to shot their own feet in service to our enemies exchange free food rations or supplies. Let me tell the truth Mr. Eastern chap. If people of Malual Giernyang Dinka/Jieng were to be throwing tantrums like most our South Sudanese idiots. We would be would a great sh*t today. Yes, our enemies have never left us our country and our people alone. We never expected them to go anywhere anyway>>>

        repondre message

        • 29 August 11:32, by Pakuai

          In fact our enemies have multiplied. The US, the UK, their UN, NGOs and some of their creeps here in our regions these days are allies during ’the day and our enemies’ during the night. But until the South Sudanese people themselves open their foolish eyes damn wide open. Our country & our people are going to be constantly played chess game or football circus played by the criminals we often>>>

          repondre message

          • 29 August 11:37, by Pakuai

            call our allies or uncles in order to achieve their own selfish interests. We have all the land we need, but our fools don’t want to farm it. They just want free food and then complain that that the food is not enough. And that people are suffering. Everyone want the government job. And when they are paid those little government pounds then they would want to spend that money from buying food>>>

            repondre message

            • 29 August 11:43, by Pakuai

              from Uganda or Kenya. And wait for the next cycle. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some their media propaganda machines have ’stumbled on a jackpot’ in South Sudan and over South Sudanese. There are a lot of hungry people in Darfur, Esstern North Sudan, Central Africa republic (CAR), Northern Nigeria, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Burundi, DR Congo, Malawi and other countries>>>

              repondre message

              • 29 August 11:47, by Pakuai

                But the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between don’t propagate their lies and lies after in those other countries. But the names of the hungry ’South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’ is sound better or sweet and good for the ’US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their creeps’ dirty project over South Sudan & over South Sudanese people>>>

                repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

