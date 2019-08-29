Three people killed in fresh attacks in Lol state: official

August, 28, 2019 (WAU) – At least three people were killed in fresh clashes between government forces and rebels loyal to South Sudan’s former army chief, Paul Malong in Lol State, an official said.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

The state information minister, Anei Anei said Tuesday’s clashes between the country rival forces occurred north-east of Raja town.

Malong is the chairman of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) movement.

“Three soldiers were killed during the attack and two senior officers were captured by pro-government forces,” Anei told Sudan Tribune.

“The insurgents attacked Raja base of SSPDF, but when they realized that their powers were not equal to the SSPDF soldiers, they pulled back and now the situation is relativity calm,” stressed the minister.

According to Anei, pro-government forces captured 13 soldiers, including SSUF’s deputy commander, Colonel Fadil Ahmed Fadil.

“They abducted three farmers and five youth on the outskirts of Raja town. This unacceptable and against human rights law,” he said.

Anei appealed to the armed opposition group to free abductees.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Addis Ababa after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD).

The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million since its outbreak in mid-December 2013.

(ST)