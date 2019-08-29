August 28, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan Aviation Authority (SSAA) has welcomed the first Uganda Airlines commercial flight to the country, saying new airlines will boost regional transport in the young nation.

The newly acquired Uganda Airlines planes at Entebbe airport (CNN photo)

The airline made its first flight to Juba International Airport on Wednesday.

South Sudan government officials at Juba airport witnessed a water salute given to the aircraft, the latest model to land at the facility.

The general manager of Juba airport, Kur Kuol Ajiek said South Sudanese are happy with the resumption of the Uganda Airlines, saying many people had been longing for it and many wondered why the country took long to acquire its own aircraft.

“When we were told Uganda Airlines was seeking permission to fly here, we just accepted and agreed it would not even take us an hour to approve it,” said Kuol.

He applauded Uganda for hosting thousands of South Sudanese citizens who have been displaced by the current, which has killed tens of thousands of the people since is broke out in December 2013.

Kuol, however, assured Uganda that they would do anything within their means to help the newly inaugurated Uganda Airlines succeed.

The Uganda airlines, which announced to fly to Juba twice a day currently charges $225 for a return ticket and $201 for one way.

Meanwhile, his part, the Chief Executive Officer of SSAA, Markel Mathiang, urged Uganda to lower the prices of air tickets, saying people would prefer the aircraft provided fares were affordable.

The CRJ900, with a 76-sitting capacity, is the latest model with a bigger engine and flies higher than the CRJ100 and CRJ200 series, at 41,000ft above sea level, according to Uganda Airlines officials.

(ST)