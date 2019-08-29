 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 August 2019

S. Sudan hopes Uganda Airlines will boost regional transport

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 28, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan Aviation Authority (SSAA) has welcomed the first Uganda Airlines commercial flight to the country, saying new airlines will boost regional transport in the young nation.

JPEG - 13.9 kb
The newly acquired Uganda Airlines planes at Entebbe airport (CNN photo)

The airline made its first flight to Juba International Airport on Wednesday.

South Sudan government officials at Juba airport witnessed a water salute given to the aircraft, the latest model to land at the facility.

The general manager of Juba airport, Kur Kuol Ajiek said South Sudanese are happy with the resumption of the Uganda Airlines, saying many people had been longing for it and many wondered why the country took long to acquire its own aircraft.

“When we were told Uganda Airlines was seeking permission to fly here, we just accepted and agreed it would not even take us an hour to approve it,” said Kuol.

He applauded Uganda for hosting thousands of South Sudanese citizens who have been displaced by the current, which has killed tens of thousands of the people since is broke out in December 2013.

Kuol, however, assured Uganda that they would do anything within their means to help the newly inaugurated Uganda Airlines succeed.

The Uganda airlines, which announced to fly to Juba twice a day currently charges $225 for a return ticket and $201 for one way.

Meanwhile, his part, the Chief Executive Officer of SSAA, Markel Mathiang, urged Uganda to lower the prices of air tickets, saying people would prefer the aircraft provided fares were affordable.

The CRJ900, with a 76-sitting capacity, is the latest model with a bigger engine and flies higher than the CRJ100 and CRJ200 series, at 41,000ft above sea level, according to Uganda Airlines officials.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 August 08:18, by South South

    Welcome back Uganda airlines, South Sudan is here for you.

    repondre message

    • 29 August 09:39, by Eastern

      South South,

      Add congratulation to it...! I saw the VILLAGE EXITEMENT yesterday at the airport after the water salute given by the UNMISS firetrucks. Mr. Kur Kuol and his colleagues were very exited at the NEW plane - the man even went further to say all the companies are using very old planes....!

      repondre message

      • 29 August 10:09, by jubaone

        Eastern
        These old Illushin planes are nothing but "flying grave yards" keep off. Fly Rwandair:efficient, clean, reliable and safe. These are left for jienges. They are happy cuz overland travel through Equatoria is deadly now. Just see these old planes of SS Supremes or old scraps filling up taxing space at the airport. They should fly to Aweil or to jiengelands and repatriate jienge vagrants.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)

Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration was reduced to absurdity 2019-08-13 20:31:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman After paying tributes to the martyrs and hoping healing for wounded and offer sincere greetings to the rebellious Sudanese people who are inevitably victorious, having (...)

Options and opportunities for SPLM-N al-Hilu to join Sudan’s transition 2019-08-13 20:06:06 By Ibrahim B. Musa Despite the initial signing of the political on July, 17th, 2019 and constitutional declaration on August 4th, 2019, as well as the previous exhausting efforts made in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.